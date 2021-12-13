Introducing the World’s First Metaverse Protocol in the Blockchain Space

/EIN News/ --



Singapore, Singapore, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two years of development and rigorous internal testing, Caduceus is excited to launch its public testing phase.

Caduceus Metaverse Protocol revolutionises work, entertainment and lifestyle

The Caduceus metaverse incorporates augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D holographic avatars, video, gaming and NFTs – it’s a hyper-real alternative world (complete with its own digital economic systems) that we can all co-exist in.

However, to fully engage with friends, family and colleagues in the metaverse space, the development of VR and AR technology such as immersive glasses, state-of-the-art networks and Edge Computing is key.

These enable a deeper level of engagement as users’ digital avatars connect with each other through work, travel and entertainment. Caduceus Metaverse Protocol enables users to be fully immersed in the experience, not just observing it. In addition, the Caduceus Creation Platform is a brand new virtual reality tool which enables users to enjoy seamless communication and collaboration along with cloud rendering and XR extended-reality technology.

Version 1.0.1 releases on 12 December 2021

Ahead of the official main network launch, Caduceus Metaverse Protocol is releasing multi-stage network iterations on an invite-only basis to selected developers. They will be able to participate in the Caduceus network test environment, complete tasks and win high-value rewards, prizes and utilities.

On 12.12.2021 Caduceus Metaverse Protocol launches Version 1.0.1 for public testing. It’s an open blockchain platform for Metaverse and Digital Twins providing secure highspeed meta power for developers and users, and it represents a breakthrough in metaverse development. Caduceus revolutionises the use of a multi-level, distributed Metaverse Graph structure, with unlimited expansion and large-scale parallel processing capabilities beyond the data structure of ordinary blockchains. With BigBang's programmable acceleration blockchain consensus system, StarRing’s transaction parallel execution engine and Nebula's unlimited expansion of the block database, Caduceus is capable of maximum processing capacity in highly concurrent and complex environments. It will help end-users supplement local computing power, improve processing efficiency and reduce the risk of network delay and congestion by adopting an open platform close to the data source.

The Metaverse requires high synchronisation, low latency and rapid transmission of large amounts of data. Identity management, certificate storage, traceability, resistance from tampering and digital assets are indispensable parts of the Metaverse economic system, and Caduceus makes all of this accessible in the public chain, with the potential for it to become the core infrastructure of all future metaverses.

For more information, please email: info_caduceus.foundation@customers.prdistribution.org

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/introducing-the-world-s-first-metaverse-protocol-in-the-blockchain-space-2.html

Media Company: Caduceus Foundation, Media Name: Caduceus Team, Media Phone: +0207 193 4044, Media Email: info_caduceus.foundation@customers.prdistribution.org, Media URL: https://caduceus.foundation/