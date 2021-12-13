NFM Lending named a Top Workplace for Tenth Straight Year

Recognition as a Top Workplace is really a credit to our employees, from top management down, who support and encourage each other.

/EIN News/ -- LINTHICUM, MD, , Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce it was named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun. NFM Lending has received this honor for ten consecutive years. During the ceremony recognizing the Top Workplaces held December 9, 2021, in Hunt Valley, MD, The Baltimore Sun distinguished NFM as the "Top Workplace for Values" and the #3 Large Company in the Baltimore area.

Each year, the Baltimore Sun distributes a survey to employees of Baltimore area workplaces. The survey analyzes job satisfaction and engagement of employees along with the values and organizational health of the company.

"Although it has been ten straight years of winning this award, it never gets old," noted Vice President of Communications for NFM, Gene DiPaula. "Recognition as a Top Workplace is really a credit to our employees, from top management down, who support and encourage each other. And then this year at the event, when they called our name for the 'Top Workplace for Values' we were thrilled. It all starts with the emphasis on integrity and hard work by our Founder/CEO David Silverman, and it trickles down to our employee engagement, recognition, and volunteerism. Strong company values are something that we have built, and they drive everything that we do."

NFM Lending prides itself on its exceptional culture. The company fills the employees' work environment with encouragement and teamwork, building a positive workplace that rewards commitment and performance. Management encourages employees to voice their questions and concerns, which are addressed promptly and appropriately. In addition, managers often surprise staff members for their birthdays, and the company holds contests, holiday celebrations, and other initiatives to encourage collaboration and show employees their appreciation.

NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. These awards include Top Workplace USA by Top Workplaces and­­­ Energage, Top Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; Top Workplace by the Washington Post; and a winner of the Best Places to Work by Baltimore Business Journal. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and its team's work to make it a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 48 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact: +1 (888) 233-0092

