Consumers Reminded to Ask Questions, Review Networks When Enrolling for Healthcare Insurance Coverage in 2022

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) reminds consumers that they can ensure they have healthcare insurance coverage starting January 1, 2022 by enrolling at Healthcare.gov by Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The final day consumers can enroll for coverage or change plans for 2022 is January 15, 2022 when the Open Enrollment period ends.

Before enrolling for coverage in a plan, TDCI reminds consumers to remember the following tips:

Carefully review plans when shopping on the exchange during Open Enrollment . Ensure a policy provides the coverage for the services you are seeking. While it may be tempting to enroll in a plan with the lowest premium, consumers should take into account other potential costs such as copays and deductibles before enrolling.

. Ensure a policy provides the coverage for the services you are seeking. While it may be tempting to enroll in a plan with the lowest premium, consumers should take into account other potential costs such as copays and deductibles before enrolling. Review each insurance carrier’s networks for their most accessible and/or preferred providers and hospitals. To avoid unexpected or ‘balance bills,’ always visit in-network providers.

To avoid unexpected or ‘balance bills,’ always visit in-network providers. Ask questions and contact the carriers about their plans. Research premiums, deductibles, copays and cost-sharing. Consumers can learn more details about individual plans and view a map of insurance carriers’ coverage areas by visiting TDCI’s website.

Consumers have at least two insurance choices in all 95 counties across Tennessee on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM). Two insurance carriers expanded their coverage areas for 2022. Additionally, TDCI approved premium rate decreases for some carriers for just the fourth time in the Affordable Care Act marketplace era.Health insurance carriers on the individual market for 2022 in Tennessee are as follows:

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee: Statewide coverage.

Statewide coverage. Bright Health: Coverage expansion in Chattanooga as well as cities in the Eastern Middle* and Western Middle Tennessee** coverage areas. Continuing coverage in the Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville areas.

Coverage expansion in Chattanooga as well as cities in the Eastern Middle* and Western Middle Tennessee** coverage areas. Continuing coverage in the Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville areas. Celtic/Ambetter Insurance: Continuing coverage in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson, Memphis and Western Middle Tennessee areas.

Continuing coverage in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson, Memphis and Western Middle Tennessee areas. Cigna: Continuing coverage in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson and Memphis coverage areas.

Continuing coverage in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson and Memphis coverage areas. Oscar Health: Continuing coverage in the Nashville and Memphis areas.

Continuing coverage in the Nashville and Memphis areas. UnitedHealthcare: Coverage expansion in Knoxville. Continuing coverage in the Chattanooga, Nashville, Jackson, Memphis and Western Middle Tennessee areas.

*Eastern Middle Tennessee includes the cities of Cookeville and Crossville.

**Western Middle Tennessee includes the cities of Columbia, Dickson and Lawrenceburg.

To assist consumers, TDCI created a video that explains Tennessee consumers’ choices for 2022. Remember:

Enroll by December 15, 2021 for coverage that starts January 1, 2022.

January 15, 2022 is the final day for Open Enrollment.

Questions about Open Enrollment? Contact the TDCI team at 1-800-342-4029 or 615-741-2218. Contact Healthcare.gov by phone at 1-800-318-2596 or enroll online at Healthcare.gov.

###