United Airlines Continues Its Commitment to Diversity by Joining NVBDC as New Corporate Member.
The airline further strengthens its support of veteran-owned businesses by becoming NVBDC corporate member.
Working with suppliers with diverse leadership, backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes us stronger as a company and we’re proud to join NVBDC’s efforts to support veteran-owned businesses.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce United Airlines as its newest corporate member. Through this collaboration, United Airlines further strengthens its commitment to supporting Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) and enhances its efforts to secure SD/VOBs in procurement opportunities.
United's daily operations create a diverse and inclusive workforce where acceptance and appreciation of all is the norm. Their commitment to DEI extends through a variety of investments in programs designed to fight systemic inequality, amplify the voices of marginalized people and provide support to minority-owned businesses to help them thrive and compete in the global economy.
“At United Airlines, we are committed to building an airline that is as diverse as the communities we serve,” said Suzi Cabo, United’s Managing Director, Global Community Engagement. “We believe that working with suppliers with diverse leadership, backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes us stronger as a company and we’re proud to join NVBDC’s efforts to support veteran-owned businesses.”
United has been an active supporter of business diversity efforts for over 50 years and was one of the 14 founding partners of the Chicago Regional Purchasing Council in the late 1960s. United continuously evaluates and enhances its programs, processes and methodologies to operationalize business diversity across all their business units.
“NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses are diverse suppliers applying skills and knowledge learned while serving our country to their entrepreneurial endeavors. NVBDC Corporate Members represent a huge variety of industries with opportunities that match products and supplies NVBDC’s certified veteran businesses offer. Having United Airlines join NVBDC opens doors that extends access and opportunities through our family of members. We are always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with United Airlines and learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
email us here
