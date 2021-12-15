Man Tan vs. Fake Tan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is here and it is undeniable. Needless to say, tanning is expected to become one of everyone’s top activities. Whilst there are many ways to get that ideally noticeable tan, some are proven to have adverse effects on the skin and one’s overall health as well. With this said, it is crucial that everyone gets an attractive tan in the safest way possible.
With today’s advanced technology on skincare, safe tanning is possible. No one will then be subjected to the harsh UV rays emitted by the sun through prolonged exposure. Neither is there a need to visit tanning salons that spray tans with potentially strong chemicals that can harm the skin. Such a breakthrough in tanning is possible through an innovative product like Man Tan.
Man Tan- safe and convenient way to self-tanning
Man Tan is specially made to make men change their way of thinking about getting a natural-looking tan. For men to use a certain product or support a brand, it has to satisfy their bare necessities and common requirements. Some of these requirements are convenience, safety, privacy, and practicality to which this brand fulfills.
Privacy
More men visit tanning salons to get their tan. However, there are still those who feel awkward about it. Man Tan alleviates the awkwardness of visiting such establishments. This is so because it can be applied anytime in the privacy of one’s home.
Stain-free
A visit to the tanning salon or the use of fake tan products can be arduous. For the most part, one needs to wait for a few minutes (even hours) before putting on their clothes as the products need a considerable amount of time completely drying.
Putting on clothes prematurely will inevitably result in (unrepairable) staining which no one wants. With Man Tan, one can put his clothes on immediately after application. This is possible through the use of an AminoTan formulation. It is a clear formula free from any dyes and stains.
Safe
Unfortunately, many men think that tanning beds are the answer to their tanning problems. They think that it is much safer because there's no need to stay under the sun. To negate this belief, tanning beds are just as dangerous as being exposed to direct sunlight. Tanning beds do emit harmful UV rays as well.
In the same breath, fake tan products are also risky as different chemicals make up most of their ingredients. As such, the use of these products may result in skin rashes, breakouts, and other forms of allergic reactions. Worse, it may even be a prelude to skin cancer.
Man Tan does not contain any of these chemicals. It has special Amino Acids which work by darkening the outer layer of the skin. Therefore, its active ingredients darken the cells naturally. Through scientific research, this has been made possible.
User-initiated control
With this product, men’s tanning regimen is dictated by them. Apply one layer first according to instructions. For a darker tan, apply multiple layers until the desired effect is achieved. As such, it is possible to achieve different tanning effects regularly according to their preference.
Encouraging results based on user feedback
Through user-initiated feedback, Man Tan satisfies as they achieve desired results. Such feedback stems from their use of multiple self-tanning products. According to these users, this specific brand provided results that meet their needs.
Daniel Tchaghlassian
Man Tan
media@mantan.store