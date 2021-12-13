Expert view: Neutropenia Treatment Market still promises to grow by 5.4% CAGR

Neutropenia Treatment Market

Rapid growth was observed in adoption of biosimilars over branded drugs, this provides low cost treatment option for patients.

Neutropenia Treatment Market by Treatment (Colony-stimulating factors, Antibiotics, Antifungals, and Antivirals), & Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, & Online Pharmacies)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global neutropenia treatment market generated $12.6billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $19.3billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing cases of leukemiaacross the globe and change in a shift toward usage of a biosimilar from branded drugs in cancer supportive treatment drive the growth of the global neutropenia treatment market. However, high cost of the treatment associated with neutropenia and stringent government regulations for product approvalshinder the market growth. On the other hand,surge in R&D activities for the development of new drugscreates new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Amgen, BeyondSpring, Kyowa Kirin, Cellerant Therapeutics, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Partner Therapeutics, Pfizer, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Other players neutropenia market (not profiled in the report) include Myelo Therapeutics, Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation Samsung Medical Center, and others.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

✦The revenue generated from the online pharmacies segment will be increased significantly as this distribution channel provides online information about the product and the option of home delivery of the medicines.

✦The doctors involved in the treatment of neutropenia are being redeployed to treat the COVID-19 patients due to which there will be a delay in the treatment of the patient affected by neutropenia.

Based on drug class, the colony-stimulating factor segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting formore than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is alsoestimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly halfof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the online pharmacies segmentis expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Neutropenia Treatment Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Neutropenia Treatment Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Neutropenia Treatment Market growth.

