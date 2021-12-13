Apple Concentrate Market is estimated to reach US$ 3,783.3 Mn by the end of 2027 | Agrana Juice Gmbh, Tree Top Inc

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple concentrate is a sort of ingredient that can be found in a wide range of items, including sauces, snacks, and beverages. It's also used as a sweetener in place of sugar or syrup on occasion. Because apple juice concentrate is very acidic, it has a standard brix grade of 70-72 degrees and appears as a neutral-colored viscous liquid with a taste similar to a ripe apple when reconstituted. The lower the acidity of apple juice, the less sweet it is, and it is used to make a variety of beverages including juice, soft drinks, squash, and cider.

In 2018, the global apple concentrate market was worth US$ 2,408.8 million, and it is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.0 percent over the next five years (2019 to 2027).By the end of 2027, the apple concentrate market is expected to be worth US$ 3,783.3 million.



Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Agrana Juice Gmbh, Tree Top Inc, Döhler GMBH, Shaanxi Hengtong Fruit Juice & Beverage Group Co Ltd, China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd, Britvic Plc, Welch Foods Inc, Rauch Fruchtsäfte Gmbh & Co Og, Hermann Pfanner Getränke GmbH, and Cobell Ltd..



The apple concentrate market is divided into two types based on product type: liquid concentrate and solid concentrate. The liquid concentrate segment of the worldwide apple concentrate market had the biggest revenue share of 88.4 percent in 2018, followed by solid concentrate. In addition, solid concentrate is expected to increase at the quickest rate in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 8.1 percent from 2019 to 2027.In terms of revenue share, Europe had the highest revenue share in 2018, accounting for 48.4 percent of total revenue, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to develop at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of roughly 10% in the worldwide apple concentrate market over the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

