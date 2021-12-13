Green Refrigerants Market is Emerging with US$ 30.00 Billion by 2027 | AGC Inc., Arkema SA, ASPEN Refrigerants Inc

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Refrigerants are those that have a lower potential for global warming and ozone depletion than synthetic refrigerants, which pose a significant threat to the ozone layer. The combined efforts of governments throughout the world are helping to reduce the use of widely used synthetic refrigerants like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), which have resulted in ozone depletion and climatic changes owing to global warming. Furthermore, the Montreal Protocol, an international convention signed in 1987 to protect the ozone layer, prohibited the use of these synthetic refrigerants and stimulated the development of refrigerants with low global warming potential (GWP) and ozone depleting potential (ODP).

By 2027, the market for green refrigerants is expected to exceed US$ 30.00 billion, according to Coherent Market Insights.

The Montreal Protocol was established in 1987 by the United Nations with the goal of reducing the usage and manufacture of synthetic refrigerants such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), which cause ozone layer depletion. Natural refrigerants have seen a boom in demand in the refrigeration industry as a result of this. Furthermore, the United Nations adopted the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 to reduce hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) and other greenhouse gas emissions internationally. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Montreal Protocol countries had eliminated 98 percent of ozone depleting chemicals (ODS) by 2018, compared to 1990 levels.

Some of the drivers projected to propel market expansion include an increase in the number of large supermarkets and hypermarkets using natural refrigerants, as well as prominent players shifting their preferences toward developing green refrigerant-based cooling systems.

