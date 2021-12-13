Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Trends, CAGR Status, Growth by Size and Share | Tibco , SAP AG, IBM, Oracle

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2019–2027)

In today’s business environment, rapid growth of structured and unstructured data generated by various organization have raised the trend of big data analytics. This data is either related to the product, customer, and competitor or is gathered through different digital channels. Analysis of data and requirement of insights are driving demand for business intelligence and analytics software and solutions. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud computing technology by organizations has resulted in increasing demand for insights from unstructured data. Increasing utilization of IoT devices is another factor that is fueling growth of the business intelligence and analytics market globally. Additionally, increasing adoption of cloud based business intelligence and analytic tools by small and medium enterprises has created growth opportunities in the global business intelligence and analytics market.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Tibco Software

· Tableau Software Inc.

· SAS Institute Inc.

· SAP AG

· Qlik Technologies Inc.

· Oracle Corporation

· Microstrategy Inc.

· Microsoft Corporation

· Information Builders

· IBM Corporation.

Drivers & Trends

The market forecasts in the Business Intelligence and Analytics industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.

Regional Classification

The Business Intelligence and Analytics market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

