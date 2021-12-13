Global Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market to Grow with a CAGR of 9.31% During 2020-2025; Market to Grow on Account of Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide

Key Companies Covered in the Global Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market Research Report Are FEATHER Safety Razor Co., Ltd., KAI Group, Aspen Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Shanghai Medical Corporation, Swann-Morton Limited, and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the Aesthetic Society, the top surgical procedures done in the year 2020 in the United States were liposuction, breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, breast implants, and mastopexy. The total number of surgeries for these were 296601, 252022, 163073, 109619, and 102751 respectively. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), caesarean section rates around the globe increased to 21% in 2021, up from around 7% in 1990. It is further estimated that by 2030, the caesarean section rate in Eastern Asia, Latin America & the Caribbean, Western Asia, Northern Africa, Southern Europe, and Australia & New Zealand would be 63%, 54%, 50%, 48%, 47%, and 45% respectively.

Research Nester has recently added a market research report on “ Global Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market ” which is studied for the forecast period 2020-2025. The report contains detailed insights on the latest trends, market opportunities, and the driving factors, along with the challenges that might hamper the market growth. The report also possesses a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market, along with their latest news and brief analysis of their product offerings.

Backed by the rising concern for the increasing prevalence of different types of diseases, there is a growing need amongst individuals worldwide to undergo different types of surgeries so as to treat those diseases. For instance, in Europe, cataract surgery and caesarean sections were the two most common surgical operations and procedures performed in hospitals. Moreover, according to the statistics by Eurostat, in the year 2018, across the 27 countries in the European Union, around 1.16 Million caesarean sections were performed. This included 233300 caesarean procedures in Germany, 146200 to 151100 in Poland, France and Italy. Turkey recorded the highest number of procedures recording 685500 numbers in the same year. Moreover, cataract surgery was conducted 4.3 Million times in the same year. With the increasing number of surgeries worldwide, there is a growing need for surgical tools and equipment, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global surgical blades & scalpels market during the forecast period. The market, which garnered a revenue of USD 344.7 Million in 2017, is further projected to reach USD 629.1 Million in 2025 by growing with a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period.

The global surgical blades & scalpels market is segmented regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst these regions, the market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period and further attain a market revenue of USD 210.5 Million by the end of 2025, up from a revenue of USD 116.8 Million in 2017. Moreover, in 2021, the market in the region is expected to hold a revenue of USD 140.8 Million. The presence of numerous hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in the region, especially in the U.S., and therefore the need amongst the surgeons for surgical tools is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region. According to the statistics by the American Hospital Association, in the year 2019, there were a total of 6090 hospitals in the U.S. This included 5141 community hospitals, 208 numbers of federal government hospitals, 625 numbers of nonfederal psychiatric hospitals and 116 other hospitals. The market is segmented by country into the US., Canada, and Mexico. Out of these, the market in the U.S. is anticipated to hold the largest market revenue of USD 103.8 Million by the end of 2025. The market in the country is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in Europe, which garnered a revenue of USD 97.4 Million in 2017, is further expected to hold the second-leading share throughout the forecast period. In 2021, the market in the region is also anticipated to reach USD 118.4 Million. The market is segmented by country into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst these nations, the market in Germany is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period and further attain revenue of USD 44.6 Million by the end of 2025, up from a revenue of USD 23.7 Million in 2017. The growth of the market in the country can primarily be attributed to the increasing availability of hospital beds and in turn the access to quality healthcare services amongst the individuals. In other statistics by Eurostat, in the year 2018, Germany recorded the highest number of hospital beds with 661448 numbers. Moreover, the country also had the highest number relative to population size with 800 hospital beds per 100000 population in the year 2018.

The global surgical blades & scalpels market is segmented on the basis of material into stainless steel, high grade carbon steel, and others. Amongst these segments, the stainless steel segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and further attain revenue of USD 188.4 Million by the end of 2021. Further, the segment, which garnered a revenue of USD 152.6 Million in 2017, is further projected to reach USD 288.8 Million by the end of 2025 by growing with the highest CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period. The segment in North America is expected to garner the largest market revenue of USD 86.3 Million by the end of 2025, up from a revenue of USD 48.1 Million in 2017, whereas in Europe, it is projected to hold the second-leading share throughout the forecast period and further reach a revenue of USD 70.9 Million by the end of 2025. In the year 2021, the stainless steel segment in Europe is expected to garner a revenue of USD 47.3 Million.

The global surgical blades & surgical scalpels market is also segmented by end user into hospital, clinics, and others. Out of these segments, the hospital segment is anticipated to hold the largest market revenue throughout the forecast period. The segment registered a revenue of USD 219.0 Million in 2017 and is further expected to reach USD 417.2 Million in 2025 by growing with the highest CAGR of 9.67% during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, the segment is projected to reach USD 66.8 Million by the end of 2021, further touching USD 109.2 Million by the end of 2025. The segment in the region is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.74% during the forecast period. On the other hand, in North America, the segment is expected to garner the largest market revenue of USD 134.1 Million by the end of 2025, up from a revenue of USD 72.1 Million in 2017. Further, by the end of 2021, the segment is expected to reach USD 88.3 Million.

The global surgical blades & scalpels market is also segmented by product type.

Global Surgical Blades & Scalpels Market, Segmentation by Product Type

Disposable

Re-Usable

Some of the leading players in the global surgical blades & scalpels market are FEATHER Safety Razor Co., Ltd., KAI Group, Aspen Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Shanghai Medical Corporation, Swann-Morton Limited and others.

