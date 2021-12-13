Bio-Tech Flavor Market to Grow with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028 | Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bio-tech tastes are created using advanced food science technology like biotechnology. This method is the most effective way to create synthetically created flavours without the use of chemicals. Bio-tech flavours have a number of health benefits, including increased antioxidant levels and a lower risk of metabolic disorders due to the absence of artificial preservatives. Bio-tech flavour is also used in nutraceutical items, in addition to food and beverage. Bio-tech process flavours, on the other hand, are said to have a short shelf life.

In 2021, the global bio-tech flavour market is predicted to be worth US$ 1,548.6 million, with a CAGR of 11.0 percent during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Top Key Players Covered In This Report: Givaudan S.A, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Kerry Group, and Frutarom Industries Ltd...

Market Dynamics:

The biotech flavour market is growing due to the introduction of food taste compounds made utilising the biotech approach. The market is growing again thanks to continuous innovation by key players in the biotech sector. Furthermore, leading companies are forming new collaborations and collaborating to increase their product portfolios, which is projected to boost market growth. For example, Evolva, a Swiss biotech business, signed a new collaboration deal with International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), a prominent global producer of taste, aroma, and nutrition for consumer products, in March 2020, to further develop and commercialise vanillin.The high cost of raw ingredients, on the other hand, is projected to stifle the expansion of the biotech flavour market.

Market Restraints:

Bio-tech flavour market expansion is projected to be hampered by factors such as stability and response related with bio-tech based flavours over the forecast period. Bio-tech flavours react easily with other ingredients in food and beverages, and other environmental conditions such as humidity, temperature, and chemical compounds in the flavours can alter the stability of bio-tech flavours. It is necessary to keep these flavours separate. Strawberry juice, for example, is kept separate from strawberry concentrated flavours. Over the forecast period, these issues are expected to limit market growth.

Biotech flavours from around the world Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic Impact on the Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a slew of problems for exporters in both developing and affluent countries. This is because travel restrictions have been imposed all around the world. This has resulted in supply chain disruptions, a labour shortage, and facility closures. As a result, such circumstances have harmed the entire market's growth.

