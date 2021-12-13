Dry Onion Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR 5.1%; Market to Exceed US$ 6.36 Billion by 2031
A recent study by Fact.MR on the dry onion market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for dry onions is slated to witness substantial growth from 2021-2031, reaching US$ 6.36 Bn by the end of the said forecast period- according to recently published estimates by market research & competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR. As of 2021, the market is likely to accumulate US$ 3.86 Bn. Sales of dry onions for culinary applications will remain elevated, surpassing US$ 1 Bn by 2022.
Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 3.86 Bn
Project Market Forecast Value in 2031 US$ 6.36 Bn
Global Growth Rate (2021-2031) 5.1%
Market Share of U.S 80%
Key Segments Covered
Form
Dry Onion Flakes
Dry Onion Powder
Dry Onion Granules
Minced Dry Onion
Other Dry Onion Forms
Drying Process
Air Onion Drying
Freeze Onion Drying
Vacuum Onion Drying
Other Onion Drying Processes
Application Type
Dry Onion for Culinary Applications
Dry Onion for Soups
Dry Onion for Sauces
Dry Onion for Salad Dressings
Dry Onion for Snacks & Convenience Food
Dry Onion for Bakery Products
Dry Onion for Fast Food Restaurant Chains
Dry Onion for Meat & Poultry Products
Dry Onion for Other Applications
The Market survey of Dry Onion offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Dry Onion, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Dry Onion Market across the globe.
Future market demand is expected to remain reliant on the ever expanding popularity of dehydrated vegetables consumption, given their extended shelf life. Significant advancements in dehydration technology, such as spray drying and vacuum drying, are playing important roles in furthering sales of dry onions. Fact.MR forecasts the market to surge at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021-2031.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
Global market for dry onions likely to be valued at US$ 3.86 Bn in 2021
Spray dried onions to account for maximum sales, accumulating over US$ 200 Mn by 2031
Dried onions to remain prominent for culinary applications, expected to surge at a CAGR of 5%
4 out of 5 dry onion sales to occur across the U.S from 2021 to 2031
India to be one of the fastest growing markets, flourishing at a CAGR of 8% through 2031
Competitive Landscape
Prominent manufacturers of dry onions focus on important growth strategies, ranging from collaborations with food safety technology providers to offer high quality products to introducing hygienic and sustainable manufacturing processes. Moreover, the market is dominated by numerous regional level manufacturers.
In October 2021, Olam International partnered with food safety tech provider Agri-Neo to provide organically pasteurized dried onions. The partnership will enhance food safety for both conventional and organic ingredients. The partnership combines the company’s leadership in dried onions with the latter’s pasteurization technology titled Neo-PureTM.
Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd. is another prominent market players, offering a broad range of dehydrated onions. Its portfolio includes dehydrated fried onions, dehydrated onion powder and dehydrated onion kibbles respectively. These are in high demand, attributed to their high purity, hygienically processed approach, enhanced shelf life, natural taste and excellent quality
Likewise, Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd. offers 12 different forms of dehydrated white, pink and red onions. These include powders, flakes, minces, chopped onions, granulated onions, and customized cuts respectively. The company’s core focus while manufacturing dry onions involved maintenance of superior quality, ensuring sustainability in operations and emphasize on social responsibility
Preservation of Quality Playing Key Role in Sales of Dry Onions?
As fresh onions are seasonal in some of the countries, dry onion is proving to be an economical and effective technique to use onions even in off-seasons. Researchers are also focusing on finding various new methods to dry onions while maintaining its quality and taste.
In addition, various drying process ranging from air drying to vacuum drying is retaining the quality of onions. Thus, along with research and development, manufacturers are focusing on making dry onions cost-effective. Furthermore, dry onion companies are offering the same in attractive packaging and various forms making it affordable and convenient to use.
