Non Invasive Diabetes Therapy Market Top-Players And Qualitative Future Analysis Forecast Until 2028

Non Invasive Diabetes Therapy Market

Monitoring blood glucose concentration aids in proper management of diabetes.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monitoring blood glucose concentration aids in proper management of diabetes. There are two ways of monitoring: invasive and non-invasive blood glucose monitoring. Several research groups have been working feverishly to develop medically useful wearable monitors for non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring, yet, to date, there are very few scientifically proven non-invasive glucose monitor products on the non-invasive blood glucose monitoring devices market.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global non-invasive diabetes therapy market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2020, DexCom, Inc. launched a new patient assistance program that offers two 90-day supply shipments of Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system supplies and reduces customer cost to US$ 45 per 90-day supply shipment, in order to aid current U.S. customers who have lost insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Non-Invasive Diabetes Therapy Market: Drivers

The global non-invasive diabetes therapy market growth is driven by high prevalence of diabetes worldwide. For instance, according to the study, ‘Global Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes over the Next Ten Years (2018-2028)’, published by the American Diabetes Association, 500 million people worldwide suffered from type 2 diabetes in 2018.

Global Non-Invasive Diabetes Therapy Market: Opportunities

R&D in non-invasive alternatives is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global non-invasive diabetes therapy market. For instance, in August 2019, a team of researchers tested the efficacy of a new hormone injection that could aid weight loss in obese patients with diabetes. This could potentially serve as a non-invasive alternative for gastric bypass surgery.

Similarly, in July 2019, researchers from the University of Michigan announced an upcoming clinical trial that involves a new non-invasive, endoscopic weight-loss procedure, EndoBarrier developed by GI Dynamics Inc. The clinical trial of EndoBarrier will include individuals with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Market Trends

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global non-invasive diabetes therapy market, owing to high prevalence of diabetes in the region. For instance, according to the National Diabetes and Diabetic Retinopathy Survey report published in October 2019, the prevalence of diabetes in India was 11.8% during 2015-2019 and the prevalence of known diabetes cases was 8.0% and new diabetes cases was 3.8% during the period.

North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the global non-invasive diabetes therapy market, owing to high prevalence of diabetes in the region. For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation’s IDF Diabetes Atlas 2019 Edition, the numbers of adults with diabetes in the U.S. was 31.0 million.

Global Non-Invasive Diabetes Therapy Market: Competition Landscape

Major players operating in the global non-invasive diabetes therapy market include, ACON Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, Bayer AG, Bio Tex, Calisto Medical, and DexCom.

