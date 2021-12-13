Electrically Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory Market Status and Key Insights| Hitachi, Intersil, Macronix, Maxwell

Electrically Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory

Holtek Semiconductor, Taiwan-based semiconductor provider, announce the launch of its new Flash MCU, featuring the special characteristics of EEPROM.

United States/WA: Electrically Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory Market Perspective 2021

EEPROM (sometimes E2PROM) is a type of non-volatile memory used in computers, integrated in microcontrollers for smart cards and remote keyless systems, and other electronic devices to store relatively small amounts of data by allowing individual bytes to be wiped and reprogrammed. EEPROM is primarily used in devices (such as digital potentiometers, digital temperature sensors, and real-time clocks) to save calibration or comparable data that is required when the power is turned off or removed.

EEPROM and flash memory bit cells are CMOS-based transistors that carry a charge on a "floating gate." The transistor operates properly when there is no charge on the floating gate, and a pulse on the control gate allows current to flow. When charged, it prevents current from flowing by blocking the control gate action. Charging occurs by grounding the source and drain terminals and applying a sufficient voltage to the control gate tunnel via the oxide to the floating gate. A reverse voltage transmitted from another transistor dissipates the charge into the substrate, clearing it.

Companies Covered as part of this study include: Atmel Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intersil, Linear Technology Corporation, Macronix International, Maxwell Technologies, Microchip Technology, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, Seiko Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics, and Winbond Electronics Corporation.

Global Electrically Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory Market: Key Developments

=> In July 2019, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd, Taiwanese multinational information Technology Corporation, announced a launch of new revisions of AMD 300 and 400 motherboards with 256Mb EEPROM BIOS Chips.

=> In April 2018, Holtek Semiconductor, Taiwan-based semiconductor provider, announce the launch of its new HT69F2562 Flash MCU, featuring the special characteristics of ultra-low power and integrated LCD driver circuit and EEPROM.

=> In September 2018, Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited, Japan-based Company, announced the launch of MB85RS4MT, a 4Mbit FRAM that has the upper compatibility to EEPROM and highest density in Fujitsu's serial interface family of FRAM non-volatile memories.

=> In December 2018, Microchip, a provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analogue and Flash-IP solutions, announced a launch of its new low-cost, low-risk memory solution named “I2C EERAM” memory. Comprised of EEPROM and SRAM, the latest offering provides unlimited endurance and safe data storage at power loss.

=> In January 2016, STMicroelectronics, French-Italian multinational electronics and semiconductor manufacturer, has extended its M24 serial EEPROM family, M24LR64, with four new devices that use the industry-standard 4-ball WLCSP (Wafer Level Chip Scale Package) footprint.

