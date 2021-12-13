Computer Forensic Technologies and Services Market Development Analysis Contributing Top Vendor Landscape by 2028

Computer Forensic Technologies and Services Market

The forensic science industry has evolved significantly over the years with the advent of advanced computer forensic technology.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

The forensic science industry has evolved significantly over the years with the advent of advanced computer forensic technology. With introduction of chemical analysis, latent print analysis, trace evidence analysis, questioned document examinations (QDE), tool market identification, and explosive analysis, the forensic science continues to get better. Moreover, government contracts along with transparency in process execution have boosted the computer forensic technologies market.

Market Dynamics

Increasing rate of crime is expected to drive growth of the global computer forensic technologies and services market during the forecast period.

The crime rate has increased significantly across the globe, which has accelerated the demand for advanced investigation and forensic practices. According to World Health Organization (WHO) each year, 250 thousands homicides occur and are projected to increase mainly in MEA and Asia Pacific region. Moreover, technological advancements and innovative services are expected to boost the demand for equipment and services from forensic laboratories. For instance, cartridge and bone fragments are gaining prominence over other traditional means of forensics. Moreover, companies such as Computer Forensic Services (CFS) and eDirect Impact offer line of integrated services ranging from data recovery, to forensic imaging which would further stimulate the use of these services hence drives the market growth.

However, the presence of strict regulatory policies and complexities involved in initial setup are expected to hamper the global computer forensic technologies and services market growth over the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy:

Coherent Market Insights has segmented the industry by

Products

Services

The market of computer forensic technologies and services is segmented on the basis of:

By Products

DNA Testing

Biometric Testing

Ballistic Forensic

Digital and Computer Forensic

Others

By Service

Laboratory Forensic

Forensic Consulting

Others

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America holds the dominant position in the the global computer forensic technologies and services market. This is owing to increasing need for forensic technologies across the region. Key companies are involved in launching new products, in order to expand their presence. For instance, in January 2015, Illumina, Inc. announced the expansion of its comprehensive next generation sequencing portfolio with the introduction of HiSeq 3000/4000 Systems and HiSeq X Five System. These systems offer cost effective option for high throughput laboratories to establish production scale sequencing. Thus, introduction of cost effective and innovative forensic systems in this region will fuel the utilization of forensic technologies and services market.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global computer forensic technologies and services market. This is owing key companies adopting various inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in June 2011, IntegenX, Inc. partnered with Key Forensics Sciences Ltd. (KFS). The move allows KFS to access IntegenX’s RapidHIT 200 Early Access Program. This in turn has enabled KFS to expand company’s forensic services across United Kingdom.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, owing to rising government investment to improve law and order infrastructure in emerging economies.

Competitive Section

Major companies involved in the global computer forensic technologies and services market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Creative Forensic Services, eDirect Impact, LLC, Capsicum Group LLC, Computer Forensic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., BAE Systems plc, and others.

Key Developments

Increasing use of digital forensics by government agencies in criminal cases is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in May 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) used digital evidence (left on the suspects’ computers and phones) in a major case in New Jersey in which the convicts provided material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

Moreover, government agencies are also focused on launching computer forensics laboratories, which is expected to boost adoption of computer forensics technologies. For instance, in July 22, 2019, the Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the start of the new FBI-sponsored New England Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory (NERCFL) in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S.

Research and development in the field of computer forensics is also expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in July 2019, a team of researchers from Purdue University, developed a technical forensic process that consists of ten technical phases for the analysis of Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS) forensic artifacts. The findings are expected to mitigate the complexity of the identification and investigation of drones.

