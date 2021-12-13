Olympia London becomes one of the first venues in the UK to commit to net zero pledge during COP26

Olympia London has recently become one of the first venues in the United Kingdom to commit to its net-zero pledge during COP26.

LONDON, ENGLAND, December 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympia London, an exhibition centre, conference centre and event space located in West Kensington, London, welcomes 1.6 million visitors and hosts 200 exhibitions each year. The venue has pledged to comply with the efforts outlined by the Paris Agreement to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and cut its total emissions by 50% by 2030.Olympia London's commitment is highlighted by the aftermath of COP26 last month, which is the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), hosted in Glasgow. The goal of the conference was to encourage members to accelerate action taken to meet the goals of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.Some of the main events from COP26 were 197 global leaders signing a pledge to reduce the use of fossil fuels and to 'phase down' the use of coal power. A deal was also signed for countries to strengthen their targets for 2030 emissions by the end of 2022, and wealthier nations have been asked to 'at least double' the amount of funding they offer developing countries to help them adapt to climate change.By the end of 2023, Olympia London has pledged to create a clear roadmap to demonstrate how it will achieve net-zero status and will report its progress every couple of years. Olympia London's commitment has established them as a collaborator and advocate to encourage other UK venues to take the same steps.The news is unsurprising with those familiar with Olympia London's sustainability efforts, as the business has been lauded for taking several environmentally-friendly precautions. For over ten years, the venue has sent zero waste to landfill, used environmentally-friendly packaging for their food products, and in 2019, they announced that they had reduced food waste by 17%. In fact, Olympia London was one of the first venues in its sector to be given the Industry ISO 2012:1 award for Event Sustainability Management Systems.Tom Bristow, managing director of The Plus Exhibition Stands, an exhibition stand design company partnered with Olympia London, said: "Committing to net-zero today is an important step forward in playing our part in creating a more sustainable industry. We look forward to working with all of our industry partners to achieve this goal."Olympia London's eco-friendly initiatives were driven by The Grand Plan. The Grand Plan is the venue's staff-led programme that supplies exhibition organisers with a sustainability report after each event. The report ensures that the carbon footprint of each event is recorded and any areas for improvement are highlighted so that appropriate changes can be made.To encourage other leaders in the event venue industry to take action, Olympia London hosted a roundtable event a week before their announcement about their commitment to net-zero emissions. Some of the top leaders in the events industry in the UK, including ESG investment specialists, industry consultants, caterers, financiers, industry press and event organisers, gathered to discuss the opportunities and challenges they face by incorporating sustainability into business operations and strategies.To learn more about Olympia London, click here or visit Plus Exhibition Stands today if you're looking for high-quality exhibition stands to help you promote your business.