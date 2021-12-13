Sentre, the First Solana All-in-one Open Platform Announces Its Fair Launch

/EIN News/ -- HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentre is hosting its Mega Launch for Mainnet and Tokens, taking place on Dec 17, 2021. This event offers a Triple Earning method that can ensure a concrete source of income for participants, amidst an unstable environment like the current DeFi market.



Sentre is created for users to experience the DeFi world on a single Open Platform, and for developers to focus on their innovative ideas without being affected by liquidity source shortage, weak marketing or failed kick-funding.

This is the first Solana-based, All-in-one Open Platform for users to get access to quality DApps, and developers to make use of available resources and liquidity for their projects.

The First Solana-based All-in-one Open Platform

Different from other protocols which only let DApps appear on their interface, Sentre is a true Open Protocol where developers can completely use the current resources and contribute to the mother platform without any restrictions.

To provide liquidity for promising projects, Sentre introduces SenSwap - The liquidity accumulator with many outstanding features such as:

Adaptive Fee Model: Minimize impermanent loss for liquidity providers.

Asymmetric Deposit: Offer liquidity even with one-sided token pooling.

DAO: Allow appropriate control on liquidity.

Optional triad-token pools: Swap any and every pair with lower exchange fees.

Cross-chain liquidity, non-correlated pools, and exotic pools.



The Sentre project is led by Mr. Tu Phan - Second Prize winner of Solana's Inaugural Hackathon in 2020 with the project SoproX, together with a team of three other tech-enthusiasts, each owning more than 5 years of experience in the field.

Until now, the project’s Twitter has been followed by various industry’s well-known KOLs such as: Sam Bankman-Fried (FTX), Thanh Le (Coin98 Founder), ksam.SOL (Multicoin Capital), Solana Foundation, Raj Gokal (Solana Labs), Chris McCann, Anatoly Yakovenko, and so on.

The Fair Launch

Sentre Mega Launch is modeled after Mango and Solend’s, which consist of two phases:

The Sale Phase: 24 hours starting from 14:00 UTC, Dec 17. During this phase, all participants may deposit or withdraw USDC in and out of the pool, making SEN price fluctuate based on the size of the pool.

The Grace Phase: 24 hours starting from 14:00 UTC, Dec 18. If participants in this phase do not accept SEN’s valuation from the sale phase, they may withdraw USDC from the pool. Depositing is not allowed.

SEN price is determined after both phases are closed, based on the total amount of funds in the vault / the number of SEN sold. After the 48-hour sale, SEN tokens are redeemable to all participants, with an amount proportional to their share of USDC in the pool.

The Triple Earning

To help ease investors’ pain during the past eventful weeks, Sentre Mega Launch will be the fool-proof method to triple what you earn and turn it into a stable source of income.

Participants can redeem SEN tokens immediately after the fair launch ends.

SEN Farming opens right after the launch with an extremely attractive APY.

SEN Staking launches the next day - This is the solid chance to make enormous earnings from your hard-earned tokens after the previous Fair Launch and Farming event.



The Retroactive Event

Another chance for you to make a handsome amount is Sentre’s upcoming retroactive event. The team at Sentre wishes to show their gratitude towards their first batch of active Sentizens, through the following prizes:

1,000,000 $SEN to liquidity providers.

600,000 $SEN to Sentre Mega Launch participants.

400,000 $SEN to Sentre’s traders, including: 200,000 $SEN evenly distributed to all traders with the total exchange value falling between US$1000 and US$10,000. 200,000 $SEN evenly distributed to all traders with the total exchange value going over US$10,000.





If you wish to participate in Sentre Mega Launch, you will need to pass their KYC first.

SOURCE: Sentre