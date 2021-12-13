Demand For The Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Grows With Increasing Foodborne Outbreaks

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market - Opportunities, Trends And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market - Opportunities, Trends And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increasing number of foodborne outbreaks globally has raised the need for efficient food pathogen detection across the food supply chain. Such incidences of foodborne illnesses occur mainly due to the consumption of food contaminated with bacterial toxins, mycotoxins, foodborne viruses, or the growth of yeasts and molds. The presence of foodborne pathogens such as E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, and Rotavirus compromises the microbiological safety of food, thereby resulting in foodborne illnesses. These pathogens infect and spread in food along the food supply chain at various stages of food handling. According to the CDC, food borne illness outbreak is a very serious public health issue and occurs for every one in six Americans. The CDC also estimates that 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die from foodborne diseases each year in the United States. Therefore, pressure is building on food processing companies from the regulatory agencies to test food samples more frequently in order to improve sanitary conditions and microbiological limits of food. This increased food pathogen testing will drive the food pathogen detection technology market globally.

The global food pathogen detection technology market size reached a value of nearly $5.01 billion by 2023. The market is expected to nearly $5.95 billion by 2025, and to $8.94 billion by 2030.

That pathogen test volumes are growing faster than routine microbiology test volumes in general is a continuation of a long-term trend. According to Food Safety Magazine in 2020, 25% to 30% of US and Canadian food processors reported that their food pathogen test sample volumes will increase more than 10%, with another 10% indicating they would be increasing their sample volumes by 5% or more. This rise in the test volumes was mainly attributed to the increase in production volume, addition of new food processing lines, and expansion of product portfolios. Also, the increasing stringency of domestic and international food safety regulations and internal validation or investigation studies have led to growth in food pathogen test volumes.

Major players covered in the global food pathogen detection technology industry are BIOMÉRIEUX SA, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., The 3M Company, Qiagen N.V.

TBRC’s global food pathogen detection technology market report is segmented by technology into traditional (quantitative culture and qualitative culture), rapid (convenience, polymerase chain reaction, and immunoassay), by food type into meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, by type into E. coli, salmonella, listeria, campylobacter, others (norovirus and rotavirus).

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market - By Technology (Rapid, Traditional), By Food Type (Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains), By Pathogen Type (Salmonella, Listeria, E. Coli, Campylobacter), By Product Type (Consumables, Equipment) And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food pathogen detection Technology market overview, forecast food pathogen detection Technology market size and growth for the whole market, food pathogen detection Technology market segments, and geographies, food pathogen detection Technology market trends, food pathogen detection Technology market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

