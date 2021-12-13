Memoir Chronicles "A Triumphant Journey from Hell and From Hell to Redemption"
Lori Cameron recounts how her faith aided her in escaping her abuser
Please, read my book and be inspired at what having faith in Jesus can do in your own lives.”UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her recollections, author Lori Cameron revisits tumultuous times of her life and shows how the need to believe in Jesus Christ was undeniable in her life, and how acknowledging it and quenching that spiritual thirst enabled her to not only endure the hardships she experienced but emerge stronger than ever. She recounts "A Triumphant Journey From Hell and From Hell to Redemption," showing the power belief can have in the lives of people around the world.
The events in Cameron's life showcase struggles that she believes reflects on the adversities faced by many people around the globe. At the same time, her journey also reveals that despite the tragic circumstances one might face, there is always hope, and this can come in the form of embracing Christ. In Cameron's case, her adversities began in her youth and continued until she was middle-aged. She remembers how her childhood in Ireland was darkened by her hysterical and abusive mother who struggled with alcoholism, while her kind but passive father stood by. After a rollercoaster teen romance, she married an older man, had two children with him and moved to Canada.
This new chapter in her life would once again be darkened as her husband revealed himself to be a perverse man who degraded her sexually. Cameron reveals that she became suicidal as existence seemed futile and hopeless. Yet in her retelling, she shows readers how she found light at the end of the tunnel, for thanks to embracing Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior she gained the strength and conviction she needed to endure these events and find peace and solace, as well as refuge from the mistreatment she experienced.
“A Triumphant Journey From Hell and From Hell to Redemption” is precisely that, and in its pages readers can draw inspiration from Cameron’s struggle and ultimate ascension, This is her way of helping others who may be struggling with similarly dire circumstances. A lay preacher, Cameron realized that sharing her story is one way to spread the message of the Lord and exorcise the demons of her past.
"Please, read my book and be inspired at what having faith in Jesus can do in your own lives." Cameron says.
About the Author
Lori Cameron has been in two podcast radio interviews with Rick Bell's program on Author Voices on Air and Patricia Martens in TogiNet Radio for her books "From Hell to Redemption" and "Little Ones."
