Electromagnetic Compatibility Market Ready to Experience Exponential Growth By 2030

The major driving factor in the EMC Market is the increased production of consumer electronics in the global market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computers, smartphones, tablets, and laptops are some of the electronic appliances that are widely used by common people for different purposes, including communication, entertainment, and official work.

Factors such as voice-assisted personal infotainment systems, rising adoption of electronic appliances in vehicles, an increasing number of smartphones, the influence of artificial intelligence, and the upcoming deployment of 5G cellular networks largely support the growth of consumer electronics worldwide.

Consumer electronic devices create EMI. With the proliferation of electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones, and navigation systems across the world, EMC is becoming an increasingly important concern. The need for EMC is further fuelled by factors such as the high potential for emissions due to fluctuating supply voltages, increasing clock frequencies, faster slew rates, and increasing packaging density as well as high demand for smaller, lighter, cheaper, and low-power devices.

This has resulted in the emergence of several directives and regulations in favour of EMC solutions and their providers. Reliable EMI protection contributes significantly toward assuring machine reliability, thereby providing a useful selling proposition for the manufacturers of electric systems and machines.

However, due to its heavyweight and high cost as well as susceptibility toward environmental degradation, it is not preferred as an EMC shielding agent in current electronic devices. While polymeric composite materials are lighter in weight and cheaper to manufacture, they lack inherent EMC shielding capabilities.

The cost of EMC solutions generally includes the cost of testing the compliance according to the defined standards of several processes such as cleaning, loading and unloading, and masking. This additional cost increases the overall cost of the end product. Many electronic product manufacturers take EMC into consideration at the design stage and then manufacture products that will comply with the requirements of the target market.

If manufacturers could not achieve the desired EMC solution, they need to go for different solutions to make their product compliant with the target market without affecting the product design. This will further increase the final cost of the product and extend its time to market. Thus, the exorbitant costs of electromagnetic compatibility hinder its market growth.

Electric vehicles are of three main types, battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Against the backdrop of growing environmental concerns and government support, electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and buses are witnessing

huge traction these days.

Power converters, electric motors, shielded and unshielded cables, wireless chargers, and batteries are the key components of a typical electric drive

system and are subject to EMI and electromagnetic radiation. Wireless charging for electric vehicles has become increasingly popular in the recent

past. Unlike internal combustion engine-based vehicles, some electric vehicles emit more electromagnetic waves in the charging mode than in the driving mode.

The power required by the electric drive system is much higher than the power required for the whole electric system in conventional cars. Other attributes such as weight, size, and the emitted noise of an electric vehicle require specialized EMI materials. Thus, the growth of the electric vehicle market is expected to create an avenue for the growth of the electromagnetic compatibility market.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 has impacted almost all industries across the world by disrupting the supply chain and hindering various industrial operations. Most companies have halted their manufacturing activities or have reduced it to the bare minimum. COVID-19-responsive measures undertaken by governments, such as lockdown and social distancing, led to the closure of manufacturing plants in the initial stage of the pandemic. With very few industrial operations allowed, consumer electronics and automotive industries are experiencing a decline in demand for products. The aforementioned factors have affected the market for EMC test equipment as very few new EMC shielding solutions as well as test equipment are expected to be used by these industries during the ongoing crisis.

Companies covered in this market report are: RN Electronics Ltd, TUV SUD, Intertek Group PLC, QAI Laboratories, Eurofins, DNB Engineering, Inc., Standards & Testing Centre Limited, Dekra, SGS, Clark Testing, Labtest Certifications Inc., CETECOM, ZEISS International, FORCE Technology, Washington Laboratories, Ltd.

