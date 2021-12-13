Version Control System Market Forecast, 2021–2030 | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios

AMR Logo

The rising trend towards digitalization and automation is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A considerable rise in the demand for automation and digitalization in the software development process and the growing adaption of smartphones and tablets represent the key factors strengthening the global version controls system market growth. Apart from this, the increasing need for user-friendly solutions is catalysing the demand for automated tracking tools and software solutions.

This, in turn, is positively influencing the sales of VCS across the globe. As VCS offers portability, auditing, and interoperability benefits, manages multiple versions of codes and eliminates duplication of efforts, the demand for these systems is fuelling the version controls systems market growth. Besides this, software developers are adopting VCS to increasing productivity and automate tasks such as deployment and testing.

Other factors like the growing need for open-source and cross-platform VCS, such as Git, Subversion, and GitHub, which support platforms, frameworks, languages, and multiple sets of technologies, are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market.

Despite having numerous advantages of version control systems, some factors restrain and challenge the market growth. The availability of the open-source version control systems, tremendous competitive market, and the value of alternative applications by IT organizations are expected to a major factor hampering the growth of the market. The challenges, such as data security and fraud issues, are also expected to hinder the version control systems market growth.

The growing use of distributed version control systems for software development, which enables users to clone the closet, can lead to security and data theft concerns. Furthermore, projects that are constantly updated and have huge files may slow down the advancement process. This is further expected to act as a challenge to the market growth. Nevertheless, the growing need for large-scale version control systems and the availability of cost-effective version control systems for SMEs are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

Companies Covered: Codice Software, Atlassian, CollabNet, AWS, Canonical, GitHub, LogicalDOC, Micro Focus, IC Manage, Microsoft

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, many consumers are now conscious about their income and are not ready to spend money. This has caused the slowdown of version control deployments.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

