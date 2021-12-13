Internet of Things (IoT) integration Market Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Rising need for real-time big data analysis and growing adoption of the ‘Bring Your Own Device’ trend is driving the Internet of Things (IoT) integration market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) integration market is projected to be valued at USD 8.21 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Buildings with IoT integrated technology provide solutions to the issues, including excessive spending and inefficacy in building constructions. Insertion and analysis of Big Data analytics help small and medium businesses connect with customers efficiently, improving their efficiency, lowering running costs, testing decisions, and identifying trends. The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global IoT Integration market. Internet of Things (IoT) integration Market Size – USD 1.29 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.4%, Market Trends – Rise in legal enforcement and regulations. Rising need for real-time big data analysis and growing adoption of the ‘Bring Your Own Device’ trend is driving the Internet of Things (IoT) integration market. The device & platform management services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. It offers IoT makers a clear business edge and makes it easier to provide new devices effectively.

It is essential that Internet of Things (IoT) is embedded into structures for expansion of small and medium enterprises and data is a key part of it. Rise in legal enforcement and regulations is anticipated to propel the market further during the forecast period. This is the latest report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the world economy has impacted all, and thus its impacts are elucidated in-depth in the report for the IoT Integration market. The current trends of the IoT Integration market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the IoT Integration report. The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) integration is expected to expand significantly during the forecasted period, due to growing adoption of the ‘Bring Your Own Device trend’ in the modern business model. However, the dearth of uniformity of procedures for Internet of Things (IoT) would hamper the Internet of Things (IoT) integration market during the forecast period. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global IoT Integration market demand and supply chains.

Key participants include Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Corporation, and HCL Technologies Limited.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) integration market on the basis of organization, service, application, and region.

Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Smart Retail

Energy & Utilities

Smart Healthcare

Smart Logistics & Transportation

Home Automation & Smart Building

Industrial Manufacturing Automation

Regional Analysis of the IoT Integration Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities Analysis and estimation of the IoT Integration market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global IoT Integration market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established

