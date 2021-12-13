Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2027

The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to reach USD 90.46 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to reach USD 90.46 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for cloud technology in healthcare facilities and rising demand for cost-effective healthcare services are driving the healthcare cloud computing market. The Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) segment is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027.In private clouds, the capacity to track and preserve sensitive patient data persists within the organization. The continuing developments in technologies in cloud computing applications for healthcare also bolstered the growth of healthcare providers. This would drive the segment in the near future. healthcare cloud computing Market Size – USD 25.90 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.9%, Market Trends – Rise in use of cloud techniques for cost reduction. The North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare cloud computing market during the forecast period. This would drive the segment in the near future. The pay-as-you-go model segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Although healthcare organizations and physicians do not need to spend large sums on technology, equipment, and repairs, cloud computing providers can deal with such issues. The current trends of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Healthcare Cloud Computing market report. This is the latest report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the world economy has impacted all, and thus its impacts are elucidated in-depth in the report for the Healthcare Cloud Computing market. The private cloud segment is projected to lead the global healthcare cloud computing market, with a market share of 18.0% during the forecast period. Rising demand for cloud technology in healthcare facilities and growing use of cloud techniques for cost cuts in the healthcare industry are expected to boost the global healthcare cloud computing market during the forecast period. The global healthcare cloud computing market would be hampered by factors, such as security- and privacy-related concerns, in the near future. In private clouds, the capacity to track and preserve sensitive patient data persists within the organization. This would drive the segment in the near future. The most significant benefit of this model is that facilities or equipment are accessible and the expense is calculated within the reservation phase.

Key market participants are Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys Limited, Omnicell, Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Sectra AB, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare cloud computing market based on cloud type, service, application, price model, end-user, and region.

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Non-clinical Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems

Price Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pay-as-you-go

Spot Pricing

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

