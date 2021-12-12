The Falcon Society Launches Premium UAE-Based NFT Line

The aim of the launch this month is to give rise to UAE’s ecosystem of the future.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Falcon Society is pleased to announce the launch of its premium UAE-based NFT line, set to be released this month.The Falcon Society is a collection of 4,000 unique Falcon Humanoid NFTs— unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each Falcon serves as users’ Society membership card and grants access to members-only benefits, with future perks being unlocked by the Society through Roadmap activations.Founded by a team of UAE-born residents and nationals, The Falcon Society was carefully engineered for the betterment of the UAE nation. By building a community of creative minds, The Falcon Society’s purpose is to give rise to UAE’s ecosystem of the future. The company’s team includes pioneering local women in the crypto industry who aim to inspire a wave of sustainable female leadership in the UAE’s technology sector.Though this fact in of itself is awe-inspiring, what truly sets The Falcon Society apart from other NFTs is its admirable dedication to commitment to constructing an engaged UAE-based community with a common purpose, committing to continually drive value for its members through meaningful product developments, while instilling trust through transparency and accountability. Furthermore, the company values democracy when providing members with equal opportunity to share, develop, and vote on society initiatives.“Through a collaborative approach, in The Majlis – a member-exclusive virtual platform – a portion of funds raised from minting and secondary sales will be allocated towards UAE-based ventures and charitable causes that serve to fulfill the Society’s mission: i) to enhance the UAE’s international standing as a progressive nation, ii) promote its vast ethnic diversity, while iii) preserving its rich culture and heritage,” says the company’s Chief Product Officer.One such cause emphasized by the team that “lacked due attention” was the continued loss of cultural heritage, specifically on practices such as falconry. “Falconry runs through our veins, says Noora, the Lead Designer. “It allowed for the sustenance of our forefathers in a resource-scarce land. This miraculous artform is being overlooked amid our tech-based world. Through our Society, we will be able to collaborate with falconry and heritage centers in the UAE to build programs that inspire the new generation of UAE-born residents and nationals to recognize the greatness of their heritage and develop a proud sense of belonging.”Minting will occur through a series of pre-sales followed by a public auction process.Dates and minting price are TBD but expected by the end of December.For more information about The Falcon Society, please visit the company’s website, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. Also join their Discord channel for access to initial announcements, as well as opportunities for whitelisting and giveaways.About The Falcon SocietyThe Falcon Society is a collection of 4,000 unique Falcon Humanoid NFTs— unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Founded by a team of UAE-born residents and nationals, The Falcon Society was carefully engineered for the betterment of the UAE nation.The company’s founders hold engineering degrees and other credentials from top global universities, including Harvard, Stanford, and McGill. Through their expertise, they can drive product developments to both generate value for society members, as well as fulfill the Society’s mission.Please see our Link Tree for our Social Links at https://linktr.ee/thefalconsociety or Visit our website at https://www.thefalconsociety.com