Damon K. Clark Releases Hot New Single ‘Random Lover’

The song was released on November 22nd to rave reviews.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Damon K. Clark is pleased to announce the official release of his brand-new song, Random Lover , which was launched on November 22nd, 2021.Damon K. Clark is an accomplished international vocalist and musician acclaimed for his unusually wide vocal range, lyrical sensitivity, extreme musical virtuosity, and versatility. He is renowned for his superior ability to sing R&B, Jazz, Neo-Soul, Pop, Folk, Opera, and Classical music - sometimes all in the same show. Damon is also a highly skilled composer, arranger, and singer-songwriter, making him one of the most remarkable artists of the decade.In Damon’s most recent news, he has officially released his new single, Random Lover, which was made available to the public on November 22nd. Since then, the track has been noticed by fans and big industry names alike as a professionally produced and soothing work of art – the ultimate life soundtrack for chilling and creating connections.“Random Lover is the second song I’ve released from my first EP about the emotional aftermath of an abusive relationship,” Damon says. “More accurately, how I tried shutting down my emotions and kind of said “f*ck it!” to love, commitment, and romance. For a while, I’d date just to feel some physical pleasure, but totally rejected any kind of genuine connection because I was deeply hurt and hadn’t dealt with my pain. Just come over, make me feel good, and get the hell out of my house. It was a bad place, but it’s how I coped at the time. I’m sure we’ve all been through a phase like that…until we grow.”Random Lover is now available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.For more information about Damon Clark, please visit his website at https://damonkclark.com or on Instagram @damonkclark About Damon K. ClarkDamon K. Clark is a wildly accomplished musician and vocalist based in Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles, California. Having immersed himself in music since he was just five years old, Damon knew at an early age that music was his deepest passion, joy, and future career choice. Since then, Damon has released two tracks from his EP, Love Me Now and Random Lover, with the rest of the album being released in the near future.Damon’s Instagram page speaks to his rising fan base, currently seeing almost 36,000 followers, with more being added each day.