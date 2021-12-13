(Video) Iranian Teachers’ Nationwide Protests in 110 Cities Across Iran
(PMOI / MEK Iran) & (NCRI): On Saturday December 11, 2021, teachers in 110 cities across Iran, in 30 provinces of the country, staged a sit-in to protest against living conditions and low salaries. these protests will continue on Sunday and Monday, December 12 and 13.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): During their sit-in the teachers held placards reading: Teachers rise up to end discrimination, “Teachers humiliation is equal to the nation’s humiliation, “Strike, rally, unions are, our inalienable rights, “Free the imprisoned teachers,”
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The experience of teachers and others in the last four decades has proven that as long as the corrupt and criminal system of velayat-e-faqih is in power in Iran, poverty, corruption, high prices, injustice, and repression will intensify.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The people's view is Only with the overthrow of this criminal regime and the establishment of democracy atrocities and injustices end . Teachers were chanting “Free the imprisoned teachers,” “Full implementation of Ranking is our right ."
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The Iranian Resistance and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the president-elect of the (NCRI) hails the freedom-loving and arisen teachers and educators throughout the country and call on the people, especially students to support them in their struggle.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The teachers’ union has declared that if the parliament and government don’t address their needs, they will continue their protests. The protesters are demanding better salaries, classification laws, and the release of detained teachers.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Iranian teachers are regularly protesting for their most basic rights. Many have been arrested and imprisoned for organizing protest rallies. students’ unions are condemning the suppression of teachers and students in Iran support them.
On Saturday, December 11, 2021, teachers, in 110 cities across Iran, in 30 provinces of the country, staged a sit-in to protest against their low salaries.
In Isfahan, after the farmers gathered and protested on the bed of the Zayandeh River, the city of Isfahan witnessed two days of an uprising by the people who stood up to support the farmers. including resistance units of (PMOI / MEK Iran).
The uprising of the people of Isfahan, which was triggered by the gathering and sit-in of farmers in the Zayandeh Rud River, took place in a situation where the government sought to prevent any serious protests and uprisings. On 19 November, the population that joined the farmers in the bed of Zayandeh Rud and started their uprising against the regime was estimated at 100,000 people.
On this day, the people chanted ‘Artillery, Tanks, Fireworks, the mullahs must get lost,’ ‘neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life is sacrificed for Iran,’ ‘if the water does not open, Isfahan will rise,’ ‘our enemy is here, they are lying, it is America,’ and ‘oh, if the farmer orders me jihad.’
At 4 a.m. on November 25 special units with cars and motorcycles came to the farmers’ gathering and surrounded them. Police officers, along with the anti-riot guard, burned farmer’s tents. Immediately after this incident, the regime announced on its TV that thugs controlled coming aboard have attacked the framers, claims usually by the regime.
However, contrary to the regime’s goals this caused the unity of the people and their support for the farmers and the situation reached a new peak, and on November 26, a great uprising took place against the government. The courageous youth came to the scene and fought and confronted the regime’s forces who brutally attacked the farmers. During this event, the regime by using birdshot pellets against the protesters injured many of them in the face, and many of the people lost at least one eye.
The situation of the whole protests this month was as follows:
• Uprising:
The uprising of the people of Isfahan in two consecutive weeks. That is, it was held from November 19 to November 26, 2021.
• Protests by different strata.
1. Teachers: This month, educators held 157 protests in 79 cities of 25 provinces.
2. Workers: This month, various working-class groups held a total of 127 protests in 38 cities of 20 provinces.
3. Farmers: Farmers held a total of 28 protests in six cities of four provinces. It is noteworthy that the protests of farmers in Isfahan province in the process led to the uprising of farmers and people of Isfahan.
4. Retirees: This month, retirees held 18 protests in six cities in five provinces.
5. Creditors: The creditors held three protests this month in two cities of two provinces.
6. Physicians: Physicians held 3 protests in 3 cities of 3 provinces.
7. Nurses: Nurses held 2 protests in 1 city.
8. Students: This month, the students held 2 protests in 2 cities of 2 provinces, which are as follows:
– Gathering of students and medical staff of Ahvaz Jondishapur University to protest the inadequacy of the university’s management team.
– Gathering of dental students of Shahed University in protest of the situation of the faculty and the lack of attention of university officials to their problems.
9. Truckers: This month, truck drivers held two protests in 2 cities of 2 provinces, which are as follows:
– Rally of military truck drivers in protest of fuel cut.
– Gathering of Farokhshahr truck drivers in protest of illegal water transfer and digging of unprofessional tunnels, including Beheshtabad tunnel.
10. Taxi drivers: Taxi drivers held two protests in 2 cities of 2 provinces.
11. Ranchers: Ranchers in the Torogh district of Mashhad gathered to protest the demolition of several farms in the Torogh livestock sector.
12. Other classes: This month, there were 112 protests in 60 cities of 23 provinces, the most serious of which was the protest of the people of Shahrekord, who protested for two consecutive days, and the other was related to the protest rally and march of the families of the victims of the Ukrainian plane which was downed by the regime’s IRGC on January 8, 2020.
On Saturday, December 11, 2021, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran(NCRI) issued a statement regarding the nationwide teachers’ protests in cities across Iran.
The full text of this statement is as follows:
On Saturday morning, December 11, 2021, teachers and educators in 110 cities across Iran, in at least 30 provinces of the country, staged a sit-in to protest against the dire living conditions and low salaries. According to the teachers’ call, these protest rallies will continue on Sunday and Monday, December 12 and 13.
During their sit-in, the teachers held placards reading: “Teachers rise up to end discrimination,” “Teachers’ humiliation is equal to the nation’s humiliation,” “Strike, rally, unions are, our inalienable rights,” “Full implementation of Ranking Act is our inalienable right,” “Free the imprisoned teachers,” “the teachers are vigilant, and hate discrimination.”
The experience of the last four decades has proven that as long as the corrupt and criminal system of velayat-e-faqih is in power in Iran, poverty, corruption, high prices, injustice, and repression will intensify. Only with the overthrow of this criminal regime and the establishment of democracy will these atrocities end.
The Iranian Resistance and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the president-elect of the (NCRI) hails the freedom-loving and arisen teachers and educators throughout the country and call on the people, especially students, to support them. It also urges all teachers, educators, and students’ unions to condemn the discrimination and suppression of teachers and students in Iran and support their demands.
Iranian teachers held strikes in 110 cities and 30 provinces on Saturday and Sunday.
The protesters are demanding better salaries, classification laws, and the release of detained teachers.
The parliament recently approved a fraction of the budget teachers need. It is not nearly enough to address their needs.
Another bill that addresses the retired teachers’ necessities has been constantly postponed by the parliament.
The teachers’ union has declared that if the parliament and government don’t address their needs, they will continue their protests.
Iranian teachers are regularly protesting for their most basic rights. Many have been arrested and imprisoned for organizing protest rallies.
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here
Underpaid, underemployed, abused: Iranian teachers go on strike in 100+ cities