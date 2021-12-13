(Video) Iranian Teachers’ Nationwide Protests in 110 Cities Across Iran

(PMOI / MEK Iran) & (NCRI): On Saturday December 11, 2021, teachers in 110 cities across Iran, in 30 provinces of the country, staged a sit-in to protest against living conditions and low salaries. these protests will continue on Sunday and Monday, December 12 and 13.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): During their sit-in the teachers held placards reading: Teachers rise up to end discrimination, “Teachers humiliation is equal to the nation’s humiliation, “Strike, rally, unions are, our inalienable rights, “Free the imprisoned teachers,”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The experience of teachers and others in the last four decades has proven that as long as the corrupt and criminal system of velayat-e-faqih is in power in Iran, poverty, corruption, high prices, injustice, and repression will intensify.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The people's view is Only with the overthrow of this criminal regime and the establishment of democracy atrocities and injustices end . Teachers were chanting “Free the imprisoned teachers,” “Full implementation of Ranking is our right ."

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The Iranian Resistance and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the president-elect of the (NCRI) hails the freedom-loving and arisen teachers and educators throughout the country and call on the people, especially students to support them in their struggle.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The teachers’ union has declared that if the parliament and government don’t address their needs, they will continue their protests. The protesters are demanding better salaries, classification laws, and the release of detained teachers.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Iranian teachers are regularly protesting for their most basic rights. Many have been arrested and imprisoned for organizing protest rallies. students’ unions are condemning the suppression of teachers and students in Iran support them.