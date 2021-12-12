(Video) Iran: MEK Resistance Units Say the Overthrow of Mullahs Regime is Certain
(PMOI / MEK Iran) & (NCRI): The network of (MEK) inside Iran install posters of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and President-elect of the (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi in public places distributing their messages. PMOI/MEK Resistance Units encourage people to protest.
“There is a victorious effort to expand the uprising in Iran’s cities. Mullahs and Shah’s dictatorship are two sides of the same coin.”
On Student’s Day, members of the Resistance Units, the network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), carried out activities across the country to mark the memory of students who have laid down their lives for the cause of freedom in Iran.
In Tehran, the Resistance Units posted banners in different places that read, “The initiatives and creativity of the youth, especially students, is groundbreaking in the fight against Ali Khamenei.”
Other posters had photos of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and NCRI president-elect Maryam Rajavi. Some of the posters read, “Iranian students will rise against the mullahs in the name of freedom.”
Members of the Resistance Units visited the graves of the three students who were killed on December 7 and laid flower wreaths on the graves on behalf of the Iranian Resistance. “We honor Student Day. On behalf of the Iranian people, the Iranian Resistance, and students, we leave flowers on the gravestone of the three students killed by Shah. Hail to students fallen in the 1988 massacre and in the Nov. 2019 uprising and all those who are fighting the regime,” a Resistance Unit member said.
“Isfahan is not alone,” many banners installed by Resistance Units in Tehran and other cities read.
At the same time, the Resistance Units carried out activities in support of protests in Isfahan and other cities.
Tehran— “The overthrow of our inhumane enemy is certain”
Tehran— “We can, and we must free our occupied nation through rebellion and uprising”
Damghan— “The people across the country who have risen for water and freedom will support [Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord]”
Damghan— “Iranian people's yearning for freedom will be realized through uprisings & overthrowing the regime”
Tehran— “Hail to brave students who choose the path of rebellion and fight [against the dictatorship]”
Tehran— “We must take back Iran from criminal mullahs” Mashhad— “Uprising for water and freedom must continue at any cost. If Isfahan resists, all of Iran will rise to support”
Mashhad— “The people of Isfahan will not be intimidated. Those who broke Shah’s martial law will also respond to the mullahs rule and its forces ”
Shiraz— “We must fight more and take back Iran”
Tehran— “We support Isfahan uprising. Down with Khamenei and Raisi. Viva the army of freedom. Viva Rajavi.”
Tehran— “We support Isfahan uprising. Down with the dictator”
Tehran— “Isfahan is not alone. We support the Isfahan uprising”
Zahedan— “Massoud Rajavi! Count on me as a member of the Resistance Unit. I will be ready until the overthrow of the regime.”
Zahedan— “We the Resistance Units support people of Isfahan. Down with Khamenei and Raisi.”
Tabriz— “There is no force that can confront rebellion youths and a risen nation”
Tehran— “Join the MEK Resistance Units.”
Tehran— “Isfahan is not alone. Iran is our home…”
Tabriz— “Isfahan is not alone”
Mashhad— “The only solution is to end the tyrannical regime”
Isfahan— “We support Isfahan uprising.
Isfahan is not alone. Member of Resistance Units from Isfahan. I’m ready.”
Karaj— “…The day of revenge is near”
Karaj— “On the Student Day, we support the uprising in Isfahan and Chahar Mahal, down with Khamenei and Raisi. Viva Rajavi.”
Karaj— “We are ready to support the people of Isfahan. Damn the Iranian regime.”
Karaj— “There is a victorious effort to expand the uprising in Iran’s cities. Mullahs and Shah’s dictatorship are two sides of the same coin.”
Arak— “Resistance Units across Iran say Isfahan is not alone.
Dictators must know that Resistance Units support their people and will fight for water and freedom. Viva (PMOI / MEK Iran).”
Ahvaz— “Hail to the people of Isfahan, (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the Iranian people.
We support each other and got each other’s backs. Down with Khamenei and Raisi and the Iranian regime. Hail to Rajavi and all (PMOI / MEK Iran) members” Ahvaz— “Iranian people's yearning for freedom will be realized through uprisings & overthrowing the regime...”
Ardabil— “Ali Khamenei thinks he can put out the fire of uprising by slaughtering people. He is wrong. Isfahan is not alone and all of Iran is with Isfahan.” Ardabil— “We support Isfahan uprising. Isfahan is not alone. Iran is Isfahan.”
Ardabil— “Isfahan is not alone…”
Behbahan— “Isfahan is not alone. You the oppressive forces who shoot at people by the order of Khamenei! Soon, you will be prosecuted by the anger of people. Down with Khamenei. Viva Rajavi and PMOI/MEK.”
Sanandaj— “Isfahan is not alone. Uprising will continue.”
Sari— “Isfahan is not alone. We support the brave people of Isfahan and uprising will continue” Takestan— “Our people have chosen to free the beautiful nation of Iran”
Tehran— “Uprisings will continue until the dictatorship is up” Tehran— “We will answer fire with fire”
Tehran— “The Iranian people are aware and hate both Shah and mullahs.” Tehran— “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei...”
Rasht— “Down with the oppressor”
Rasht— “Down with Khamenei”
Rasht— “Damn Khomeini” Ardabil— “Down with Khamenei, viva Rajavi.”
For several months, the farmers of Isfahan have been protesting the regime’s destructive policies that have led to water shortages. In the past weeks, the farmers gathered in the dry basin of the Zayandeh Rud river to voice their protests.
Their movement gained support from thousands of people in the province, who joined them and called on the regime to solve the farmers’ problems. On Thursday, security forces attacked the protesters, burning their tents and forcing them to disperse.
On Friday, the farmers returned to the basin of Zayandeh Rud to resume their protests. The regime tried to use force to disperse their protests. The farmers resisted the regime's suppressive forces and chanted anti-regime slogans. Protests continued throughout the day and night.
MEK Resistance Units say the overthrow of Ali Khamenei is certain