(Video) Iran: MEK Resistance Units Say the Overthrow of Mullahs Regime is Certain

(PMOI / MEK Iran) & (NCRI): The network of (MEK) inside Iran install posters of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and President-elect of the (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi in public places distributing their messages. PMOI/MEK Resistance Units encourage people to protest.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Other posters had photos of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and NCRI president-elect Maryam Rajavi. Some of the posters read, “Iranian students will rise against the mullahs in the name of freedom.”Viva the army of freedom.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): On behalf of the Iranian Resistance, and students we leave flowers on the gravestone of the three students killed by Shah. Hail to students fallen in the 1988 massacre and in the Nov. 2019 uprising and all those who are fighting the regime”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Resistance Unit member said. “Isfahan is not alone” many banners installed by Resistance Units in Tehran and other cities read. At the same time the Resistance Units carried out activities in support of protests in Isfahan and other cities.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Tehran— Down with Khamenei and Raisi. Viva the army of freedom. Viva Rajavi.” “We support Isfahan uprising. Down with the dictator” “Isfahan is not alone. We support the Isfahan uprising” “The overthrow of our inhumane enemy is certain”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): — “Isfahan is not alone. You the oppressive forces who shoot at people by the order of Khamenei! Soon, you will be prosecuted by the anger of people. Down with Khamenei. Viva Rajavi ” Down with Khamenei“Join the MEK Resistance Units.”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Karaj— “…The day of revenge is near” “On the Student Day, we support the uprising in Isfahan and Chahar Mahal, down with Khamenei and Raisi. Viva Rajavi.” Tabriz— “There is no force that can confront rebellion youths and a risen nation”