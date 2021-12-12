(Video) Iran: MEK Resistance Units Say the Overthrow of Mullahs Regime is Certain

12/12/2021-The network of (MEK) inside Iran install posters of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and President-elect of the (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi in public places, distributing their messages. PMOI/MEK Resistance Units encourage people to protest.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) & (NCRI): The network of (MEK) inside Iran install posters of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and President-elect of the (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi in public places distributing their messages. PMOI/MEK Resistance Units encourage people to protest.

12/12/2021-Other posters had photos of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and NCRI president-elect Maryam Rajavi. Some of the posters read, “Iranian students will rise against the mullahs in the name of freedom.”Viva the army of freedom.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Other posters had photos of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and NCRI president-elect Maryam Rajavi. Some of the posters read, “Iranian students will rise against the mullahs in the name of freedom.”Viva the army of freedom.

12/12/2021-On behalf of the Iranian Resistance, and students, we leave flowers on the gravestone of the three students killed by Shah. Hail to students fallen in the 1988 massacre and in the Nov. 2019 uprising and all those who are fighting the regime,”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): On behalf of the Iranian Resistance, and students we leave flowers on the gravestone of the three students killed by Shah. Hail to students fallen in the 1988 massacre and in the Nov. 2019 uprising and all those who are fighting the regime”

12/12/2021-Resistance Unit member said. “Isfahan is not alone,” many banners installed by Resistance Units in Tehran and other cities read. At the same time, the Resistance Units carried out activities in support of protests in Isfahan and other cities.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Resistance Unit member said. “Isfahan is not alone” many banners installed by Resistance Units in Tehran and other cities read. At the same time the Resistance Units carried out activities in support of protests in Isfahan and other cities.

12/12/2021-Tehran— Down with Khamenei and Raisi. Viva the army of freedom. Viva Rajavi.” “We support Isfahan uprising. Down with the dictator” “Isfahan is not alone. We support the Isfahan uprising” “The overthrow of our inhumane enemy is certain”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Tehran— Down with Khamenei and Raisi. Viva the army of freedom. Viva Rajavi.” “We support Isfahan uprising. Down with the dictator” “Isfahan is not alone. We support the Isfahan uprising” “The overthrow of our inhumane enemy is certain”

12/12/2021-— “Isfahan is not alone. You the oppressive forces who shoot at people by the order of Khamenei! Soon, you will be prosecuted by the anger of people. Down with Khamenei. Viva Rajavi ” Down with Khamenei“Join the MEK Resistance Units.”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): — “Isfahan is not alone. You the oppressive forces who shoot at people by the order of Khamenei! Soon, you will be prosecuted by the anger of people. Down with Khamenei. Viva Rajavi ” Down with Khamenei“Join the MEK Resistance Units.”

12/12/2021-Karaj— “…The day of revenge is near” “On the Student Day, we support the uprising in Isfahan and Chahar Mahal, down with Khamenei and Raisi. Viva Rajavi.” Tabriz— “There is no force that can confront rebellion youths and a risen nation”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Karaj— “…The day of revenge is near” “On the Student Day, we support the uprising in Isfahan and Chahar Mahal, down with Khamenei and Raisi. Viva Rajavi.” Tabriz— “There is no force that can confront rebellion youths and a risen nation”

12/12/2021-Mashhad— “The people of Isfahan will not be intimidated. Those who broke Shah’s martial law will also respond to the mullahs rule and its forces ” “The only solution is to end the tyrannical regime”

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Mashhad— “The people of Isfahan will not be intimidated. Those who broke Shah’s martial law will also respond to the mullahs rule and its forces ” “The only solution is to end the tyrannical regime”

“There is a victorious effort to expand the uprising in Iran’s cities. Mullahs and Shah’s dictatorship are two sides of the same coin.”

posters had photos of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and NCRI president-elect Maryam Rajavi. Some of the posters read, Iranian students will rise against the mullahs in the name of freedom.”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEK Resistance Units support the uprising in Isfahan. The network of Mojahedin Khalgh (PMOI / MEK Iran) inside Iran install posters of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi in public places, distributing their messages. PMOI/MEK Resistance Units encourage people to continue their protests and uprising and say that all Iran is with protesters in Isfahan.

On Student’s Day, members of the Resistance Units, the network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), carried out activities across the country to mark the memory of students who have laid down their lives for the cause of freedom in Iran.

In Tehran, the Resistance Units posted banners in different places that read, “The initiatives and creativity of the youth, especially students, is groundbreaking in the fight against Ali Khamenei.”

Other posters had photos of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and NCRI president-elect Maryam Rajavi. Some of the posters read, “Iranian students will rise against the mullahs in the name of freedom.”

Members of the Resistance Units visited the graves of the three students who were killed on December 7 and laid flower wreaths on the graves on behalf of the Iranian Resistance. “We honor Student Day. On behalf of the Iranian people, the Iranian Resistance, and students, we leave flowers on the gravestone of the three students killed by Shah. Hail to students fallen in the 1988 massacre and in the Nov. 2019 uprising and all those who are fighting the regime,” a Resistance Unit member said.

“Isfahan is not alone,” many banners installed by Resistance Units in Tehran and other cities read.
At the same time, the Resistance Units carried out activities in support of protests in Isfahan and other cities.

Tehran— “The overthrow of our inhumane enemy is certain”
Tehran— “We can, and we must free our occupied nation through rebellion and uprising”
Damghan— “The people across the country who have risen for water and freedom will support [Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord]”
Damghan— “Iranian people's yearning for freedom will be realized through uprisings & overthrowing the regime”
Tehran— “Hail to brave students who choose the path of rebellion and fight [against the dictatorship]”
Tehran— “We must take back Iran from criminal mullahs” Mashhad— “Uprising for water and freedom must continue at any cost. If Isfahan resists, all of Iran will rise to support”
Mashhad— “The people of Isfahan will not be intimidated. Those who broke Shah’s martial law will also respond to the mullahs rule and its forces ”
Shiraz— “We must fight more and take back Iran”
Tehran— “We support Isfahan uprising. Down with Khamenei and Raisi. Viva the army of freedom. Viva Rajavi.”
Tehran— “We support Isfahan uprising. Down with the dictator”
Tehran— “Isfahan is not alone. We support the Isfahan uprising”
Zahedan— “Massoud Rajavi! Count on me as a member of the Resistance Unit. I will be ready until the overthrow of the regime.”
Zahedan— “We the Resistance Units support people of Isfahan. Down with Khamenei and Raisi.”
Tabriz— “There is no force that can confront rebellion youths and a risen nation”
Tehran— “Join the MEK Resistance Units.”
Tehran— “Isfahan is not alone. Iran is our home…”
Tabriz— “Isfahan is not alone”
Mashhad— “The only solution is to end the tyrannical regime”
Isfahan— “We support Isfahan uprising.
Isfahan is not alone. Member of Resistance Units from Isfahan. I’m ready.”
Karaj— “…The day of revenge is near”
Karaj— “On the Student Day, we support the uprising in Isfahan and Chahar Mahal, down with Khamenei and Raisi. Viva Rajavi.”
Karaj— “We are ready to support the people of Isfahan. Damn the Iranian regime.”
Karaj— “There is a victorious effort to expand the uprising in Iran’s cities. Mullahs and Shah’s dictatorship are two sides of the same coin.”
Arak— “Resistance Units across Iran say Isfahan is not alone.
Dictators must know that Resistance Units support their people and will fight for water and freedom. Viva (PMOI / MEK Iran).”
Ahvaz— “Hail to the people of Isfahan, (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the Iranian people.
We support each other and got each other’s backs. Down with Khamenei and Raisi and the Iranian regime. Hail to Rajavi and all (PMOI / MEK Iran) members” Ahvaz— “Iranian people's yearning for freedom will be realized through uprisings & overthrowing the regime...”
Ardabil— “Ali Khamenei thinks he can put out the fire of uprising by slaughtering people. He is wrong. Isfahan is not alone and all of Iran is with Isfahan.” Ardabil— “We support Isfahan uprising. Isfahan is not alone. Iran is Isfahan.”
Ardabil— “Isfahan is not alone…”
Behbahan— “Isfahan is not alone. You the oppressive forces who shoot at people by the order of Khamenei! Soon, you will be prosecuted by the anger of people. Down with Khamenei. Viva Rajavi and PMOI/MEK.”
Sanandaj— “Isfahan is not alone. Uprising will continue.”
Sari— “Isfahan is not alone. We support the brave people of Isfahan and uprising will continue” Takestan— “Our people have chosen to free the beautiful nation of Iran”
Tehran— “Uprisings will continue until the dictatorship is up” Tehran— “We will answer fire with fire”
Tehran— “The Iranian people are aware and hate both Shah and mullahs.” Tehran— “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or Ali Khamenei...”
Rasht— “Down with the oppressor”
Rasht— “Down with Khamenei”
Rasht— “Damn Khomeini” Ardabil— “Down with Khamenei, viva Rajavi.”

For several months, the farmers of Isfahan have been protesting the regime’s destructive policies that have led to water shortages. In the past weeks, the farmers gathered in the dry basin of the Zayandeh Rud river to voice their protests.

Their movement gained support from thousands of people in the province, who joined them and called on the regime to solve the farmers’ problems. On Thursday, security forces attacked the protesters, burning their tents and forcing them to disperse.

On Friday, the farmers returned to the basin of Zayandeh Rud to resume their protests. The regime tried to use force to disperse their protests. The farmers resisted the regime's suppressive forces and chanted anti-regime slogans. Protests continued throughout the day and night.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here

MEK Resistance Units say the overthrow of Ali Khamenei is certain

You just read:

(Video) Iran: MEK Resistance Units Say the Overthrow of Mullahs Regime is Certain

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video) Iran: MEK Resistance Units Say the Overthrow of Mullahs Regime is Certain
(Video) Lawmakers on EU Conference Call To Recognize the 1988 Massacre in Iran as Genocide and a Crime Against Humanity
(Video) MEK Iran: Iranian Commemorate Student Day Despite Security Pressure
View All Stories From This Author