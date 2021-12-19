Pentagon Media Solutions Announces Plans to Launch Artist Brenda Aliendro in Early 2022
The media firm aims to capitalize on Aliendro’s growing popularity to help catapult her career to the next level
Pentagon aims to be at the forefront of today’s music industry, and Brenda’s smooth vocals and confident public presence are positioning her to be the next big name in the Latin urban scene.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon Media Solutions, a premier production and recording company that helps artists elevate their influence and reach with creative content, has announced its plans to launch Argentinian artist Brenda Aliendro in the first quarter of 2022. In working with Aliendro, Pentagon’s goal will be to expand her online and industry influence and grow her fanbase through creative marketing solutions.
Aliendro’s star is currently on the rise, and Pentagon plans to leverage her growing success to scale up her international reach even further. Her music has caught the attention of fans and music critics worldwide, earning her an invite to the Latin Grammys.
Music has always been in Aliendro’s blood. She grew up in a musical family and is now following in her mother’s footsteps by becoming a singer. Those around her note her insatiable drive to succeed in the industry and her work ethic, which Pentagon believes will help her grow her fanbase and produce music that audiences will want more of. Her goal, she notes, is to become the next Karol G—only from Argentina.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Argentinian musical sensation Brenda Aliendro,” said Javier Sune, Pentagon CFO. “Pentagon aims to be at the forefront of today’s music industry, and Brenda’s smooth vocals and confident public presence are positioning her to be the next big name in the Latin urban scene. Be on the lookout for more from Brenda in early 2022 as we ramp up our efforts to introduce her to the world.”
Pentagon Media Solutions is a growing record label that has recently constructed state-of-the-art studios. Its Art Development Center includes video production services and recording studios that are attracting the world’s most famous artists in the urban scene. Pentagon’s directors collaborate with artists on a wide range of projects, including commercials, digital content, music videos, and shows and movies.
Pentagon’s work has garnered more than 200 million streams on YouTube. The label has worked with iconic artists such as Jon Z, Yaga and Mackie, Akapellah, Apache, Aczino, Franco the Gorilla, Benny Benni, Quique Neira, Autenticos Decadentes, El Dominio, Duran The Coach, Lito MC Cassidy, Elysanij, Gold Level, AKA 420, Tommy Boysen, and Flor de Rap, helping them create digital content to gain legions of new followers and expose their art to the world.
“Pentagon is quickly becoming the world’s premier destination for the urban scene,” noted Sune. "Our directorial experience and skill in communicating value to audiences by cutting through the digital noise make us a choice destination for artists serious about expanding their influence."
To learn more about Brenda Aliendro, visit her on Instagram (@brendaaliendro). For more information about Pentagon Media Solutions, visit https://pentagonmediasolutions.com/ or their Instagram page (@pentagonmediaus).
