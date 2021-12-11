Submit Release
News Search

There were 202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,537 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Approves Activation Of Texas A&M Task Force 1 In Response To Deadly Tornadoes In Western Kentucky

December 11, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor Greg Abbott has approved the activation of 10 Texas A&M Task Force 1 personnel to deploy the Central Incident Support Team cache, which is part of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue System, in response to the catastrophic tornadoes that occurred in Western Kentucky overnight. This cache of equipment will provide specialized technical gear and command, control, and communication equipment to members of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams that are being deployed from around the nation to help those in need.     "The State of Texas stands ready to assist our friends in Kentucky as they continue their response and recovery efforts in the wake of deadly tornadoes that shook the western portion of their state overnight," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to the members of Texas A&M Task Force 1 who are making their way to Western Kentucky to help those in need. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by these horrific tornadoes."  

You just read:

Governor Abbott Approves Activation Of Texas A&M Task Force 1 In Response To Deadly Tornadoes In Western Kentucky

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.