Governor Abbott Approves Activation Of Texas A&M Task Force 1 In Response To Deadly Tornadoes In Western Kentucky

December 11, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor Greg Abbott has approved the activation of 10 Texas A&M Task Force 1 personnel to deploy the Central Incident Support Team cache, which is part of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue System, in response to the catastrophic tornadoes that occurred in Western Kentucky overnight. This cache of equipment will provide specialized technical gear and command, control, and communication equipment to members of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams that are being deployed from around the nation to help those in need. "The State of Texas stands ready to assist our friends in Kentucky as they continue their response and recovery efforts in the wake of deadly tornadoes that shook the western portion of their state overnight," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to the members of Texas A&M Task Force 1 who are making their way to Western Kentucky to help those in need. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by these horrific tornadoes."