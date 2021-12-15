Mountain Peaks Family Practice Offers Advice for Eating Healthy This Winter

It is imperative to ensure that our immune system is working adequately during the cold months.

Especially in the snowy areas of Utah, it is intrinsic to incorporate a warm and healthy diet this winter season. Eating healthy ensures your immune system is able to fight off bugs and colds.” — Dr. Robert Durrans of Mountain Peaks Family Practice

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eating healthy during the cold winter months can be a pretty daunting task for many individuals. When the weather is notoriously chilly, many turn to their favorite comfort foods and treats. It is important to remember however that one must still maintain an active and healthy lifestyle, even when the weather turns bitter.

"For people living in the snowy areas of Utah, we recommend turning to a warm and healthy diet this winter season," said Dr. Durrans of Mountain Peaks Family Practice. "Eating a healthy diet ensures your immune system remains strong and able to fight off bugs or even the winter blues."

Here are a few tips for healthy food regimens that everyone can incorporate this winter:

Eat Various Immune Boosting Foods

---------

It is imperative to ensure that our immune system is working adequately during the cold months. If the body has a weak immune system, it will have a much harder time sufficiently fighting off various winter bugs. Each individual needs to ensure they consume some of the following immune booster foods:

- Vitamin C, which is obtained from fruits and vegetables

- Zinc, which is contained in nuts and seeds

- Iron, which is contained in lentils, spinach, beans, or meat

It is also very important to consume foods that are rich in Omega 3. Such foods include things like nuts, oily fish, seeds, and avocados. These types of foods help ensure that the stomach remains full for an extended period of time and are imperative in fighting off winter blues and lowering seasonal depression.

Cook Curries and Hot Soups

---------

The winter months can be the perfect time to try out some new recipes. Curries and hot soups are a must-try this winter because they are delicious, warm, and nourishing for the body. Adding ingredients such as garlic, coriander, ginger, and chilies to soup can also aid in boosting the body's immune system and fighting off inflammation.

Eat Enough Fruits and Vegetables

---------

Smoothies and juices may not sound as tempting during the cold winter months. However, each individual needs to ensure that they consume fruits and vegetables, even during winter. One of the most recommended methods of eating fruits during the cold season is to try eating steamed fruits. For instance, one can consume steamed apple slices, with hearty oats, and cinnamon. Consuming an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables during the winter can aid in boosting one’s immune system.

Drink More Water

---------

As we all know, water is very crucial for the health of our bodies. It not only flushes our systems of harmful toxins, but it also helps in carrying nutrients to cells and efficiently balances fluids in the body. Water is also the biggest factor in preventing dehydration. Additionally, water assists in lubricating the joints of the body and is vital in ensuring the body maintains a healthy temperature.

During winter, it is imperative to ensure that we are each getting adequate amounts of water. Staying hydrated during the cold months is essential, so if water doesn’t sound great, opt for a tea or soup to keep oneself hydrated this winter.

Consume More Porridge or Oatmeal

---------

Porridge and oatmeal are warm and slow-release breakfasts that can be great options during the cold winter months. There are never-ending flavor combinations that can be achieved by adding various toppings such as fruits, nuts, dates, and seeds. These warm breakfast options have many health benefits and also help individuals to stay warm during the intolerable cold months.

