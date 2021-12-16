Jennifer Bradley's New Professional Makeup for Sensitive Skin in 2022

Jennifer Bradley’s cosmetic line offers the cleanest, most advanced professional-quality makeup for sensitive skin

The 4-in-One foundation is a great light coverage foundation that doesn’t upset my sensitive skin. I love that it evens the tone without looking caked on, and it doesn’t emphasize my wrinkles” — Satisfied Client

FORT LAUDERDALE,, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The secret is out: the search for professional-quality cosmetics for sensitive skin is over. Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics is fast becoming the top choice of beauty professionals everywhere for gentle, clean makeup products that are potent yet mild enough for sensitive skin types.

A longtime favorite among the world’s top beauty experts, Jennifer Bradley’s line of products has been one of the best-kept secrets in the industry. While the market may be saturated with beauty companies that offer “safe” and “natural” ingredients, most are not made to specifically target challenges like sensitive skin. Jennifer Bradley’s line of makeup products is professional-grade, developed by a makeup industry pro to deliver potent formulas free of toxins, irritating ingredients, and anything at all that may cause a negative reaction. Rather, the entire line is scientifically-backed and used by countless makeup professionals.

The full line of cosmetics from Jennifer Bradley includes a diverse collection of products to create a flawless complexion and gorgeous enhancement. Foundations, mineral pigments, bronzers, lipsticks, lip glosses, lash products, eye pencils, and so much more comprise the catalog, enabling even the most discerning professional an array of products to execute any look; from everyday beauty to the most extravagant editorial and runway looks. The brand also recently reintroduced their signature Best Custom Compacts, which are an essential tool to store and use the products most effectively.

What Customers Are Saying

For makeup artists, the brand provides the ultimate combination of superb performance and quality. “The 4-in-One foundation is a great light coverage foundation that doesn’t upset my sensitive skin. I love that it evens the tone without looking caked on, and it doesn’t emphasize my wrinkles,” stated a satisfied client.

"We were thrilled to be able to use these for Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. Simply the most durable and desperately needed item in every pro makeup artist's kit,” stated Amy F., a leading fashion industry makeup artist.

“I've been using the magnetic compacts for over 4 years and I LOVE them! The versatility of interchanging the various shadows, blushes, etc is fabulous!! I always have an empty one ready to customize my color palette to take with me in my handbag,” wrote a customer about the Custom Compacts.

To house your products for safe storing and easy use, a custom compact is the most perfect option. Sold with no included products, these compacts are magnetic and include a mirror, allowing you to customize which products you keep inside. Powders, bronzers, blushes, highlighters, and shadows are all available in pans, which can be easily slipped into a Custom Compact palette to house all of your cosmetics. These containers feature a magnetic base that holds each makeup tin securely, allowing you to carry it anywhere you need it.

Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics offers the most advanced, cruelty-free line of cosmetics for those with sensitive skin. For those with skincare challenges or sensitive skin seeking professional-quality skincare and makeup, the full line of products from Jennifer Bradley has you covered. You will never have to choose between rocking a glamorous look or wearing no makeup again! For both professionals and those seeking professional quality makeup, the Jennifer Bradley line is pure enough for even the most sensitive skin, without sacrificing variety. The full line of cosmetics offers endless options, and the Custom Compacts give you the perfect way to store and organize your products to ensure they are always protected.

Featured in People Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Latina Magazine, and on NBC News, Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics was founded and developed by Jennifer Bradley, an actress, and model-turned celebrity makeup artist. Her mission to develop the finest, safest, and most scientifically-backed skincare line began when she experienced a multitude of skin issues brought on by conventional products during her career in the spotlight. Jennifer sought to develop products like nothing else out there, ensuring the most potent active ingredients were utilized to deliver powerful results. Jennifer’s products have been used at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week events in New York, Paris, and Milan. Her clients include Pamela Anderson, Sharon Osbourne, and Michelle Obama. For more information, visit https://jenniferbradley.com/."

Smart foundation makeup for all skin colors and skin types by Jennifer Bradley Skincare & Cosmetics.