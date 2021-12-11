Low-E Glass Market Worth USD 30.27 Billion in 2028 Growing at 3.3% CAGR | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Benefits of Low-E Glass, rising awareness towards energy saving and increasing construction activities

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Reports & Data, the global Low-E Glass market size is expected to reach USD 30.27 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.3 % over the forecast period. A major factor driving market revenue growth is increasing awareness regarding the benefits of Low-E Glass, or low-emissivity glass, and government investment in energy-saving technology.

Low-E Glass has excellent thermal insulation properties and is widely used in skyscrapers, commercial buildings, and glass facades. This glass prevents water droplets to stick on the window glass during the rainy season, increases the durability of the glass, and helps in energy saving as it allows light to pass and keep the temperature at the desired level.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Low-E Glass market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Low-E Glass market.

Furthermore, increasing investments in research in the field of architectural designs are resulting in the advent of additional opportunities for further advancements in Low-E Glass.

However, Low-E Glass is expensive and provides a hazy view as compared to traditional windows are some major factors restraining global Low-E Glass market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Some major players in the market research report include Xinyi Glass, Yaohua Pilkington Glass, Taiwan GlassBlue Star Glass, Sanxin Glass, Qingdao Jinjing, Kibing Group, Huadong Coating Glass, Zhongli Holding, Saint-gobain, NSG, PPG, AGC, Guardian Industries, Schott, Cardinal Glass, Padihamglass, and CSG Holding.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

On the basis of type, the market report is segmented into single Low-E Glass, double Low-E Glass, and triple Low-E Glass. Among these, the double Low-E Glass segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as it prevents ultraviolet (UV) light rays to enter rooms without minimizing the amount of natural light, reducing energy costs, and minimizing outside noise.

On the basis of application, the market report is segmented into commercial and residential. Among these, the commercial segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and growing startup culture

North America Low-E Glass market revenue is expected to remain significantly larger over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements in the automotive industry and the development of electric vehicles in countries in the region.

Asia Pacific Low-E Glass market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries in the region. Further, an increasing number of construction activities to build smart cities is expected to drive the region’s market growth.

Segments Covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports & Data has segmented the global Low-E Glass market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Single Low-E Glass

Double Low-E Glass

Triple Low-E Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Commercial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

