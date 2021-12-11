QuickHR Clinches Staggering 7 Awards for Best HR Software in 2021

Four Years in a Row - QuickHR Wins Big Yet Again at the HR Vendor of the Year Awards 2021

/EIN News/ -- Paya Lebar Square , Singapore, Dec. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickHR, a leading payroll and HR software provider, has recently won a variety of awards in multiple categories for its full-suite HR solution, cementing itself as Singapore’s best Human Resource Management System (HRMS) in 2021.

These distinguished awards represent QuickHR’s relentless pursuit of delivering an automated, simplified, and streamlined HR experience, even in the face of exceptional challenges faced by HR professionals across industries in the last 2 years.

Highlights include clinching 2 Gold Awards at the prestigious annual HR Vendors of the Year (VOTY) 2021 for Best HR Management System (SMB) and Best HR Management System (Enterprise), demonstrating QuickHR’s flexibility and scalability for businesses of all sizes, which not many providers can support.

This is the fourth year in a row that the company has clinched an award at the HR Vendors of the Year (VOTY) organised by the special edition magazine Human Resources Online.

Other VOTY 2021 awards received include Best Attendance Automation System and Best Applicant Tracking System - two of QuickHR’s top-voted modules loved by clients and QuickHR staff alike.

“We are proud to not only receive rave reviews from our clients but from our staff who use our HR application daily themselves,” says QuickHR’s Managing Director Mr. Suki Bajaj.

Mr. Bajaj himself is not foreign to HR systems, having used multiple vendors in the past for his own business ventures. To his dismay, many of the existing solutions then were unable to provide the flexibility and depth of features at an affordable price for small and medium enterprises, and yet be compliant with the laws governing Singapore’s workforce.

He created QuickHR out of necessity, which quickly became sought-after among his network of entrepreneurs - leading him to dedicate himself towards developing the best-in-class HRMS full-time.

In recognition of its popularity and extensive reach, QuickHR has also clinched 3 awards in the prestigious Reader’s Choice Awards 2021, organised by HRM Asia. QuickHR has been named as the Best HR Tech - Time & Attendance Management System, Best HR Tech - Cloud Solution, and Best HR Tech - Human Resource Information System.

"Thanks to the overwhelming support of our clients, we have been able to continuously innovate to adapt our HR software to the ever-changing needs of businesses in Singapore even through the challenges posed by COVID-19,” says Mr. Bajaj.

“The prestigious awards have given us the encouragement to further our vision of becoming Asia's top HRMS as we aim to establish ourselves in more markets within the region in the coming year.”

QuickHR has been recognised for its customer-centric solutions that have empowered their clients to manage HR processes with an automated and streamlined system at the height of the pandemic. These include the areas of payroll management, time and attendance tracking, biometric clock-in/out systems, claims management, leaves management and recruitment.

About QuickHR by Enable Business

QuickHR was developed by Enable Business, a cutting-edge B2B SaaS company headquartered in Singapore, as a holistic cloud-based Human Resource Management System (HRMS) that introduces an innovative approach to address the concerns of traditional HR platforms. Enable Business helps management and HR professionals navigate the ever-evolving technological landscape by covering all aspects of human resource and workforce management.

