Moose Society NFT Launches to Support Two Renowned Charities

The project was designed to provide financial donations to The Children’s Hospital and the Excel to Excellence Foundation.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moose Society NFT is pleased to announce its upcoming launch in a move to support two charities, The Children’s Hospital and the Excel to Excellence Foundation.Moose Society NFT is a community driven, deflationary decentralized finance project focused on helping kids. By partnering with Excel to Excellence and The Children's Hospital, the company is creating a platform that will help kids and prepare them for a brighter and healthier future.While Moose Society NFT’s is just one of many NFT projects on the market, what truly sets it apart from the competition is its mission to collaborate with high-profile individuals whose aim is to support children through education, healthcare, and wellbeing. One such partnership Moose Society NFT has developed is with the founder of the Excel to Excellence Foundation, Super Bowl Champ, Michael Robinson. Through this partnership, Moose Society NFT and Michael Robinson are able to make far-reaching financial contributions that would not be possible otherwise.“We are huge fans of Michael, not only because he is a dear friend, but we know how much it means to him to give back,” says founder of Moose Society NFT, Joseph Rainaldi. “He embodies everything we are working towards, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner.”Moose Society NFT’s other charity, The Children’s Hospital, is equally as engaged in the partnership, working alongside the team to help support little ones and their families who need urgent and ongoing healthcare.“From inception, it was imperative we support a charity, such as the esteemed Children’s Hospital here in Virginia,” Rainaldi states. “Their mission is crucial to our community, and we are so humbled to provide donations to such a worthy cause.”Not only does Moose Society NFT develop impactful relationships with high-profile supporters and charities, but it has also created a vivid and well-developed plan of action for its holders. Through participation, holders will be able to help kids in need and receive a unique NFT to show for it. They will also be part of an exciting whitepaper and roadmap that is sure to create industry buzz.Some of the intriguing details of the project include:• 5,000 total moose with over 200 hand drawn traits and 5 different GIF eye movements• Whitelisting starts at 8pm EST on December 24th for 24 hours• Public sale starts at 8pm EST on December 25th and will be open until sold out• There will be multiple minting giveaways• Moose TRAX Tokens to earn rewards and get exciting upgrades• Engaging Side Quests to earn free future mints• Full game to be released at the end of March 2022 with VR Moose Island, Hero Boxes, and Serums to liven gameplay• And so much more!For more information and details about Moose Society NFT, please visit https://moosesocietynft.io/ About Moose Society NFTMoose Society NFT was Co-Founded by Joseph Rainaldi, a Voice Over Artist and Crypto Mining Enthusiast. From those who are following the project closely, Moose Society NFT is already expected to be one of the most exciting NFT projects to date.