Governor Abbott’s Texas Task Force On Concert Safety Holds Meeting In Arlington

December 10, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott's Texas Task Force on Concert Safety yesterday held their third meeting, and first in-person meeting, at Global Life Park in Arlington. Hosted by the Texas Rangers organization, over 45 public safety and industry experts, as well as expert contributors and local authorities, came together to discuss best practices for concert safety. During the meeting, the task force focused on topics such as unified command and control, crowd dynamics, and local permitting — including ways to create consistency in permitting and statewide response. The task force also narrowed their discussion and began developing specific recommendations and strategies to ensure concert safety, which will be included in a final report to Governor Abbott. Governor Abbott launched the task force on November 10 in response to the tragedy at Astroworld Festival in Houston that killed 10 concertgoers and injured over 300. The task force is led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony and consists of safety experts, law enforcement, fire fighters, state agencies, music industry leaders, and others. The task force will hold several roundtable discussions to analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas. Following these meetings, the task force will produce a report of recommendations and strategies to ensure concert safety and protect concertgoers.