Submit Release
News Search

There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,994 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott’s Texas Task Force On Concert Safety Holds Meeting In Arlington

December 10, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott's Texas Task Force on Concert Safety yesterday held their third meeting, and first in-person meeting, at Global Life Park in Arlington. Hosted by the Texas Rangers organization, over 45 public safety and industry experts, as well as expert contributors and local authorities, came together to discuss best practices for concert safety.   During the meeting, the task force focused on topics such as unified command and control, crowd dynamics, and local permitting — including ways to create consistency in permitting and statewide response. The task force also narrowed their discussion and began developing specific recommendations and strategies to ensure concert safety, which will be included in a final report to Governor Abbott.    Governor Abbott launched the task force on November 10 in response to the tragedy at Astroworld Festival in Houston that killed 10 concertgoers and injured over 300. The task force is led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony and consists of safety experts, law enforcement, fire fighters, state agencies, music industry leaders, and others. The task force will hold several roundtable discussions to analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas. Following these meetings, the task force will produce a report of recommendations and strategies to ensure concert safety and protect concertgoers.   

You just read:

Governor Abbott’s Texas Task Force On Concert Safety Holds Meeting In Arlington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.