Application Deadline Approaching for Late Waterfowl & Youth/Military Hunts

NASHVILLE --- The Dec. 14 application period for the late segment waterfowl hunting period and the youth/military hunt on wildlife management areas is nearing. Applications can be made until 11:59 p.m. (CST) and there is no fee for applying this season. This a new process for the youth and veterans draw.

The late segment waterfowl hunts will be taking place from January 10-30, 2022 in both the Reelfoot and statewide zones.

Youth can only hunt on Saturdays, Feb. 5 and 12, 2022. Military (veterans and active duty) can hunt on Sundays, Feb. 6 and 13, 2022. The person drawn for the hunt (card holder) must be present during the hunt even if they are not youth/military. The youth hunt is for those ages 6-16.

Applications must be made online at https://gooutdoorstennessee.com/.

