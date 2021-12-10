DIFS: Less Than One Week Left to Get Marketplace Health Coverage to be Effective January 1, 2022

More than 102,000 Michiganders have already enrolled in new coverage during open enrollment period

Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-Press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 10, 2021

(LANSING, MICH) With less than one week to go before an important deadline, Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox is reminding Michiganders that they must purchase a Health Insurance Marketplace plan by December 15, 2021 for health coverage to start January 1, 2022. More than 102,000 Michiganders have enrolled so far in the Marketplace open enrollment period, which runs until January 15, 2022, but plans purchased after December 16 will not begin coverage until February 1.

"If you need to enroll in or change your Marketplace health plan to cover you and your family for January 2022, you must take action before the December 15 deadline. While open enrollment will remain open until January 15, 2022, plans purchased after December 15 will not cover costs incurred in January, but instead will provide coverage beginning on February 1, 2022," said Director Fox. "We know that comprehensive health insurance leads to better health outcomes for individuals and families, so it is important to take advantage of this opportunity to get low- or no-cost coverage. Free local enrollment help is available by visiting LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov or by calling 800-318-2596."

When shopping for plans during open enrollment, Michigan consumers can choose from 174 approved health plans from 10 insurers on the Health Insurance Marketplace, which is available at HealthCare.gov or by calling 800-318-2596. In addition, an increased number of off-Marketplace plans are also available, bringing the total number of individual plans available to Michiganders to 256.

In addition to having more plan options and choices, increased subsides established by the American Rescue Plan are giving more Michiganders the opportunity to qualify for low- or no-cost coverage. In 2021, Michigan consumers saw an average premium reduction of 45% through these subsidies, or more than $71 per month in savings. Statewide, Michiganders saw nearly $12 million in savings per month. Nationally, 4 out of 5 shoppers nationwide can find a plan for 2022 that costs less than $10 a month. Before applying, Michiganders can visit HealthCare.gov/Lower-Costs to estimate whether they may qualify for subsidies and other savings.

In addition, $3.3 million in grants have been awarded to three Michigan organizations to expand access to qualified Navigators who provide free assistance to consumers who need help signing up for health coverage. For assistance, visit LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov or call 800-318-2596.

To review available plans and rates, visit HealthCare.gov today and apply before December 15 for coverage that begins January 1, 2022. For questions about health coverage, visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call DIFS 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-999-6442.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

####