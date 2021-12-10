Poor Credit Financial Products Company Launches New Website

/EIN News/ -- London, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Trumpet, a poor credit financial products company based in London, UK, is happy to announce that they have launched their new website to simplify the application process. The company provides people with poor credit history access to some funds when they find that they don’t sufficient funds to last until their next pay. With the new website, people can simply fill out an online application form in order to have access to as much as 2000 pounds sterling, even for people with poor credit scores. It will only take about 60 seconds to complete the form, and once approved, the applicant can receive the funds the same day.

Sarah Minter from Money Trumpet says, “Millions of people throughout the UK have poor credit scores and because of this they feel there are limited options available when a need arises to have access to more funds. Fortunately, Money Trumpet can help – through our simple application form we can help you find funding sources that are available to people with all credit scores, from good to very poor. Even if you have multiple defaults or CCJ’s that are stopping you from securing such funds from the high street banks or financial institutions we can help. At Money Trumpet we believe everyone should be entitled to get financial help, even with poor credit. This could be for an emergency or a planned event such as a wedding. We think if you can afford to comfortably make the repayments, why shouldn’t you be considered. The plus side is if you meet your repayments it can help rebuild your bad credit score.”

With Money Trumpet, people can have access to funds ranging from 100 to 2,000 pounds sterling. But they would like to clarify that the funds that they can help people get access to are not for the long-term and are merely intended to cover sudden emergencies or provide quick-term solutions. There are just a few typical criteria for people to have access to these funds. The applicant must be a UK resident, must be more than 18 years of age, receives a regular income, and has a bank account with a debit card. More about this can be found at https://moneytrumpet.co.uk/bad-credit-loans/.

For those who have applied before for such funds and have been rejected because of their credit history and need short term funds for car repairs, day to day living, travel to work, or any other reason, Money Trumpet can help with getting funds up to 2,000 pounds sterling. People can simply complete the online application form and know if it is approved or not within minutes.

The funds provided can be used for whatever purpose. Some of the different things people can use the money for are weddings, debt consolidation, car repairs, washing machine repair or just money to tide them over. All that the recipient has to make sure of is to keep up the monthly payments.

Money Trumpet was established as a professional and straightforward introducer service, providing assistance to people in having access to funds during emergency situations. They understand that there are times when people need to have a flexible way of getting the funds that they need, which is not possible through traditional banks and financial institutions. It is important to note that all of the companies providing financial help will always run consumer checks to ensure affordability and that their finances are protected. Money Trumpet ensures that the companies they introduce to consumers are authorised by the FCA and follow UK laws on such services. People are free to cancel their application within the allotted period of time and there are no hidden fees, thus ensuring that people know exactly how much they will be paying back.

Those who are interested in the services provided by Money Trumpet can check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They can be contacted 24 hours a day at any day of the week. And those who are interested in knowing the location of the Money Trumpet head office can check their Google Maps page.

