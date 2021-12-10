Chiropractor Clinic in Sterling VA Is Now Offering Acupuncture

/EIN News/ -- Sterling, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling, a chiropractic clinic in Sterling, VA, is happy to announce that they are ready to provide acupuncture care for a broad range of conditions. Acupuncture has been a part of traditional Chinese medicine for more than 3,000 years and it’s based on the concept of qi, which is the life force that flows around a person’s body. The idea is that when qi is blocked or unbalanced, various health problems may arise. The purpose of acupuncture is to get rid of these blockages to allow the qi to move more freely once more with the result that the balance of the body is restored. Meanwhile, in modern medicine, the reason why acupuncture works has also been explained. The tiny needles that are inserted into the body cause minute amounts of damage, which stimulate the central nervous system to release chemicals that stimulate the natural healing abilities of the body. These healing chemicals are more concentrated in those areas where the health problem is located.

The National Institutes of Health has indicated that acupuncture can be an effective treatment for neck pain; lower back pain; side effects from chemotherapy; headaches, such as tension headaches and migraines; and osteoarthritis and knee pain. But according to the World Health Organization (WHO), acupuncture can be effective for more than 100 conditions, such as depression; allergic rhinitis; hypertension; menstrual pain; dental pain; pregnancy-related benefits, such as morning sickness, change the position of the fetus, and induction of labor; sciatica; rheumatoid arthritis; sprain; tennis elbow; and more.

According to WHO, acupuncture has also been shown to be therapeutic for a number of conditions but more evidence is required. These include: alcoholism and drug dependence, abdominal pain, non-insulin-dependent diabetes, Bell’s palsy, insomnia, fibromyalgia, ear ache, lactation deficiency, labor pain, Reynaud syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, temporomandibular joint dysfunction, recurrent urinary tract infections, Tourette syndrome, and more.

An acupuncturist can also help patients in significantly enhancing their well-being. How a patient feels after an acupuncture session can vary widely, with some reporting that they felt relaxed while others stated that they felt energized. For both groups, they reported feeling more content and happier, which means that even those who are not suffering from pain or some health condition can benefit from regular acupuncture.

It is important to note that before an acupuncture session, the acupuncturist will conduct an exploratory session to find out about the patient’s symptoms, medical history, and lifestyle. A physical examination may likely be recommended as well. Meanwhile, the needles used are so tiny that the patient will not feel any pain during insertion. The placement of the needles have to be very accurate. Acupuncture has very few side effects when administered by a professional but some people may feel a bit dizzy or drowsy for a short period after the session.

Established in 2008, Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling is made up of a team of board certified chiropractors and other medical professionals who have already provided help to thousands of patients in the Sterling community and neighboring areas in getting pain relief by using non-surgical and alternative treatments. They were able to provide treatment for different kinds of severe and chronic conditions by applying manual adjustments and chiropractic care designed to bring back the body into alignment and provide lasting pain relief. They have helped patients get the relief they seek from different kinds of acute injuries and debilitating conditions, including: sciatica, whiplash, elbow pain, shoulder pain, plantar fasciitis, strains and sprains, back pain, migraines and tension headaches, neck pain, car accident injuries, peripheral neuropathy, knee pain, foot pain, nerve pain, herniated disc or bulging disc, joint pain, workplace injuries, and more.

Those who need a chiropractor in Sterling, VA can check out the Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling