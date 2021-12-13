ZXEREX Safe™ deters employees showing up impaired or using Marijuana on the job
EINPresswire.com/ -- ZXEREX Corporation introduces ZXEREX Safe™, a patented cloud-based screening technology that detects temporary neurological impairment from Marijuana and other drugs that effect the brain. HR and safety managers can provide a safe workplace without penalizing new hires and losing current employees who are not intoxicated but still might fail a random urine drug test. Unlike urine or saliva tests, ZXEREX Safe™ screens for current impairment, not just the presence of marijuana which is known to remain in the body long after its effect on the brain wears off.
ZXEREX Safe™ is a science-based screening technology that identifies the temporary effect of drugs on centers of the brain that control small voluntary and involuntary eye movements. This screening is non-invasive, low cost, and takes only a minute or two to complete.
The underlying technology was developed at a major university and then validated on human subjects at prestigious medical centers.
According to Andrew Freedman of Forbes Tate, former Marijuana Czar of the State of Colorado, and a public policy advisor to Zxerex, “I have heard dozens of pitches about cannabis intoxication tests. Everybody would love to be the company that makes billions off figuring out this public safety and HR problem. What so impressed me with Zxerex compared to other companies was that they had the rare combination of scientific rigor and go-to-market strategy.”
When combined with your company’s employee safety program, ZXEREX Safe™ can help to lower workplace injuries, reduce absenteeism, and increase workplace productivity.
Zxerex is actively seeking companies to be leaders in creating an impairment-free workplace while ensuring the respect of all employees.
If you are interested in participating in this effort or for further information about this technology, visit http://www.zxerex.com or email info@zxerex.com or call 1-480-518-9905.
Richard Besserman
Richard Besserman
ZXEREX CORPORATION
+1 (480) 518-9905
email us here