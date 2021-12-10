Quality Reviews® Highly Rated by KLAS Research
NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews®, the leading patient engagement company focusing on improving patient and employee experience, announced today that KLAS Research has rated the company highly in its inaugural report, Patient Experience Improvement 2021: Increased Consumerism Driving Need for Customized, Real-Time Feedback. Quality Reviews achieved an overall performance score of 93.5 out of 100 and a score of 8.8 out of 9.0 on the ability to respond to specific patient needs, placing the company near the top of measured vendors.
Based on KLAS’ standard quantitative evaluation for healthcare software and interviews with vendor clients, this new KLAS Segment Insights Report provides a comprehensive overview of the patient experience surveying market noting that Quality Reviews’ customers were satisfied with the service recovery features, as well as its responsiveness to customer issues.
“We are honored and humbled to be included in this important new report that addresses the needs of the patient experience movement,” said Edward Shin, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Quality Reviews. “We are further grateful to our clients who participated in the report, as their partnership and feedback mean so much to us,” he added.
“While it is gratifying to be recognized as an industry leader, we remain focused on the work of helping our clients help not only their patients but also their employees enjoy a more fruitful and enjoyable experience. In addition, I want to personally recognize my colleagues at Quality Reviews; I am inspired by their commitment to the mission of improving the lives and experience of patients, staff, and family members of our clients,” Shin said.
About Quality Reviews®
Quality Reviews helps healthcare providers improve experience through real–time patient feedback and service recovery. Deployed in over 1000 care locations, Quality Reviews has helped improve patient experience in top-ranked academic medical centers, rural and community hospitals, as well as outpatient clinics throughout the U.S. We believe that there is a better way to give patients a voice, and since 2012, we’ve been singularly focused on helping our clients deliver a better experience to their patients and staff. Learn more at http://www.q-reviews.com .
