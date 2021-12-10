Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,013 in the last 365 days.

DOH expands booster authorization to 16 and 17-Year-Olds

Posted on Dec 10, 2021 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is adopting expanded guidelines from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on COVID-19 booster vaccinations. Hawai‘i residents ages 16 and 17 may receive a booster dose if it has been at least six months since the completion of the initial series of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

DOH reminds all eligible residents they can receive a booster dose if it has been at least two months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or six months since completing their Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech series.

The recent emergence of the Omicron variant underscores the importance of vaccination and boosters. According to the CDC, strong immunity, such as that provided by a booster, will likely prevent severe illness. Everyone should continue to practice other mitigation measures, such as wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings and staying home from work or school and getting tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick.

Vaccines are widely available across the state. Find a convenient location at https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/.

# # #

PDF: DOH expands booster authorization to 16 and 17 Year Olds

You just read:

DOH expands booster authorization to 16 and 17-Year-Olds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.