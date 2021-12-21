Pioneering Fitness Brand "BeachSweat” Launches Visually Inspired Fitness on Kickstarter
BeachSweat is creating a new category of fitness.
I wanted to be INSPIRED to work out. That's when I came up with the idea for BeachSweat”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeachSweat ™, an online fitness program with live and on demand classes, streaming daily from its South Florida studios, led by engaging, energetic, beautiful, highly-qualified instructors, launches on Kickstarter nationwide. BeachSweat is raising $30,000+ to invest in the world’s most inspiring instructors.
— Mr. Barry Hinckley, The CEO and Founder of BeachSweat
One can become a founding member of BeachSweat and help build the most visually inspiring fitness platform in the world by clicking here: www.beachsweat.com.
The Founder and CEO of BeachSweat, Mr. Barry Hinckley stated that, "After years of working out, with mostly guilt and obligation as my primary motivation to exercise, I decided there had to be a better way to achieve my fitness goals of weight management and overall health. I wanted to be INSPIRED to do a fitness routine. So in a moment of candid honesty, I decided that being ‘visually inspired’ to get on the bike, do the mat work or attend a yoga class would help me and millions like me, do that work out, make that class, and meet my fitness goals. That's when I came up with the idea for BeachSweat."
After two decades in the technology space and six years on the tech side of the in-person and virtual events world, his team combined their knowledge and experience to launch the world’s first Visually Inspired Fitness Platform.
"As the workout progresses and the instructor "BeachSweats", more and more of the instructor is visually revealed keeping members engaged throughout the workout, rather than looking at the clock." Barry Hinckley added.
Members will be able to:
-Do 30-minute cycling, yoga and strength training classes every day; both live, and on demand
-Interact with instructors and each other through text chat and online meet & greets after live classes
-Thank the instructors for a great class through a “tip jar” feature
-Get access to classes anytime, and anywhere through a web browser
-No app download is required
BeachSweat also has a mission to highly compensate its instructors. Fitness instructors typically only earn $20-$50 for a 60-minute class. BeachSweat has built a “tip jar” into its technology. Between a base rate per class and the tip jar, instructors make a minimum of $100 per 30-minute class with unlimited potential earnings based on their tip jar revenue.
BeachSweat’s Kickstarter campaign has reward tiers that include discounted annual memberships, branded attire, VIP early access to classes, online instructor meet & greets, and opportunities to do in-person classes. And just in time for the holidays, you can buy gift memberships for friends.
To contribute to this Kickstarter campaign, please visit www.beachsweat.com
