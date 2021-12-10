Four New Wildlife Commissioners Sworn In

RALEIGH, N.C. (December 10, 2021) — Yesterday, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission recognized in-person four new commissioners on its governing board: John M. Alexander of Raleigh, Michael (Mike) K. Alford of Jacksonville, J. Carlton (J.C.) Cole of Hertford and Thomas (Tom) M. Haislip of Sanford. In addition to the new commissioners, nine board members were re-affirmed, making the 19-member board whole.

Alexander was appointed as a Pres Pro Tem At-Large member by the North Carolina Senate and will serve at least until June 2023.

Alford and Haislip were appointed by Governor Cooper to six-year terms as the District 2 and District 5 Commissioners respectively. Cole was also appointed by Governor Cooper and will serve a four-year term as an At-Large member.

“We are pleased to welcome these new commissioners to the board,” stated Monty Crump, board chair of the Commission. “They are each well-qualified to serve on behalf of North Carolinians to help establish policies and regulations governing hunting, fishing, trapping, boating and lands management in North Carolina.”

Members serve until reappointed or replaced. The next term turnover will take place in 2023.