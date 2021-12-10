Submit Release
News Search

There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,014 in the last 365 days.

Four New Wildlife Commissioners Sworn In

RALEIGH, N.C. (December 10, 2021) — Yesterday, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission recognized in-person four new commissioners on its governing board:  John M. Alexander of Raleigh, Michael (Mike) K. Alford of Jacksonville, J. Carlton (J.C.) Cole of Hertford and Thomas (Tom) M. Haislip of Sanford. In addition to the new commissioners, nine board members were re-affirmed, making the 19-member board whole.

Alexander was appointed as a Pres Pro Tem At-Large member by the North Carolina Senate and will serve at least until June 2023.

Alford and Haislip were appointed by Governor Cooper to six-year terms as the District 2 and District 5 Commissioners respectively. Cole was also appointed by Governor Cooper and will serve a four-year term as an At-Large member.

“We are pleased to welcome these new commissioners to the board,” stated Monty Crump, board chair of the Commission. “They are each well-qualified to serve on behalf of North Carolinians to help establish policies and regulations governing hunting, fishing, trapping, boating and lands management in North Carolina.”

Members serve until reappointed or replaced. The next term turnover will take place in 2023.

You just read:

Four New Wildlife Commissioners Sworn In

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.