Greenes Financial Helps Marginalized and Disadvantaged Groups to Restore Credit

The company’s aim is to ensure all individuals, no matter their background, to rebuild and retain a good credit score.

JACKSON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greene’s Financial is pleased to announce it has been supporting marginalized and disadvantaged minority groups to restore their poor credit ratings.Greene’s Financial is a popular credit repair company located in Jackson, Michigan. The company is owned and operated by founder, Malik Greene, and aims to help clients improve their credit score in order to purchase a home, a new car, or to be approved for personal loans. With multiple 5-star reviews, Greene’s Financial is rated the #1 credit repair company in Michigan. In the company’s most recent news, Greene’s Financial has been supporting a greater number of clients in marginalized and disadvantaged minority groups. This comes as a result of the ongoing pandemic, which has seen many minority communities forgotten as COVID rages through the nation. According to Malik, these communities have not been provided the same amount of social funding, job opportunities, and support compared to wealthier areas.“While our aim is to support all clients, we’ve definitely seen an increase in the number of disadvantaged individuals looking to repair their credit,” Malik says. “It’s been a really rough couple of years for some communities more than others, and it can be difficult to find the support they need – especially when they aren’t given equal opportunity to social assistance programs. Fortunately, no matter your background, Greene’s Financial can help you achieve a 700+ credit score – or better.”Through Greene’s Financial’s renowned credit repair services in Michigan, clients will experience a host of benefits, including:• Information on how to raise their credit score to 700+• Education about how to build positive credit history to be approved by creditors• Information on how to eliminate all negative remarks on their credit report• Save thousands of dollars on interest every year• Get a better job/find a job• Reach financial goals• And more!Additionally, Greene Financial guarantees results, or clients get their money back. This is to help underserved communities feel they have nothing more to lose and gain confidence in the services available to them.For more information, or to contact Malik, please visit www.greenesfinancial.com About Greene’s FinancialGreene’s Financial is a Michigan credit repair company that specializes in helping clients to restore poor credit. Through the company’s services, clients can help to delete negative items such as medical bills, collections/charge offs, child support, repossessions, public records, and late payments.The company was founded by Malik Greene, who learned from an early age that good credit can be the difference from a good and bad life. After hitting rock bottom financially, Malik persevered, always thinking of and acting upon ideas that would change his future. With exceptional dedication and a ‘never-give-up’ attitude, Malik went on to find success as a car salesman and finance manager, and eventually opening his own credit repair company.Malik also has his own auto brokerage business to help clients obtain vehicles.Contact InformationMalik Greene517-247-9373malik@greenesfinancial.com