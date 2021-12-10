DAT/EM Systems International Releases Product Guide on Summit Evolution Photogrammetric Software for Timber Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- DAT/EM Systems International released a new guide detailing how the Summit Evolution Photogrammetric Software benefits companies in the timber industry. The technology revolutionizes traditional methods for managing inventory, monitoring forest health, and planning roads and infrastructures.
Summit Evolution is a photogrammetric workstation that can make 3D vectors from stereo images. It works with third-party software, such as AutoCAD®, MicroStation®, ArcGIS® or Global Mapper®. It offers several user-friendly tools for timber companies, including:
Unlimited zoom levels
Fast pan and automatic loading of adjacent stereo models
Manual and automatic image orientation capabilities
3D vector digitization with DAT/EM Capture
Terrain visualizer tool
Point Translator for importing, regridding, and converting point data
Multiple view points, including bird’s eye, close up, and project overview
Compatibility with monochromatic, panchromatic, three-, and multi-channel multispectral imagery
Compatibility with a wide range of imagery types, including scanned and digital aerial imagery, satellite images, LiDAR data, close-range images, and more
This technology enables timber companies to track their inventory more easily and accurately, which enables them to make financial projections and increase profits. Summit Evolution does this by taking overhead images, like those taken by drones, and creating stockpile maps that can be used to calculate approximately how many wood pieces each pile contains.
Photogrammetry is also used for counting trees and monitoring the health of these trees. Timber companies often keep track of infections, infestations, or other issues that are causing widespread death or sickness in trees.
With drones and photogrammetry, timber companies can categorize trees into dead, unhealthy, and healthy populations to keep track for their inventory and intervene if necessary.
3D maps also help timber companies monitor forest fire damage from forest fires. They can identify possible hazards to tree life, identify areas with heavy bush and vegetation, and map out forests after a fire has occurred to calculate losses.
Additionally, photogrammetry makes it easy for timber companies to plan routes for roads and infrastructure by creating surface models.
DAT/EM Systems International is a top developer of photogrammetry software and hardware. Interested parties can try a free demo of Summit Evolution by visiting the DAT/EM Systems International website.
