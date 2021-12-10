Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,015 in the last 365 days.

More about Gov. Kemp Appoints New State Board of Education Member

William Franklin "Frank" Griffin, Jr. serves as President of Flint Community Bancshares, Inc., and as President and Chief Lending Officer of Flint Community Bank. Griffin graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science (1996) and is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University (2011). Active in the Lee County/Albany area community, Griffin has served on the board of directors of the Lee County Chamber of Commerce, Open Arms, Inc., the Albany/Dougherty Chapter of the American Heart Association, and has also served as Chairman of the Education Committee of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Griffin has served as a member of the Board of Directors of E-Board Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Georgia School Boards Association, and as a member and President of the Board of Directors of the Georgia School Boards Association. He formerly served as the Chairman of the Lee County Board of Education, a member of the Albany Technical College Board of Directors, and is a member of Sherwood Baptist Church.

You just read:

More about Gov. Kemp Appoints New State Board of Education Member

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.