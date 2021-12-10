More about Gov. Kemp Appoints New State Board of Education Member

William Franklin "Frank" Griffin, Jr. serves as President of Flint Community Bancshares, Inc., and as President and Chief Lending Officer of Flint Community Bank. Griffin graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science (1996) and is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University (2011). Active in the Lee County/Albany area community, Griffin has served on the board of directors of the Lee County Chamber of Commerce, Open Arms, Inc., the Albany/Dougherty Chapter of the American Heart Association, and has also served as Chairman of the Education Committee of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Griffin has served as a member of the Board of Directors of E-Board Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Georgia School Boards Association, and as a member and President of the Board of Directors of the Georgia School Boards Association. He formerly served as the Chairman of the Lee County Board of Education, a member of the Albany Technical College Board of Directors, and is a member of Sherwood Baptist Church.