More about New Location for Athens Regional Office

Atlanta, GA The Department of Revenue’s Athens Regional Office is moving to a new facility at 1047 Summit Grove Drive, Building 100, Suite 101, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677. The main phone number will remain (706) 389-6977. 

The 3700 Atlanta Highway, Suite 268, Athens, Georgia 30606 location will cease operations at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The new location will open for business on Monday, December 20, 2021. Hours of operation will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“This new facility will enhance our ability to provide excellent customer service to taxpayers throughout the region. The Department’s 11 Regional Offices are vital for assisting taxpayers and ensuring the collection of tax revenue,” said Department of Revenue Commissioner Robyn A. Crittenden.

Taxpayers may call any of the Department’s other Regional Offices for assistance Thursday, December 16 and Friday, December 17. Taxpayers needing in-person assistance those days can visit the Gainesville or Augusta regional offices.

The Athens Regional Office serves Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Franklin, Greene, Hart, Jackson, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Rockdale, and Stephens counties. 

