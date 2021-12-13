Former Employee Files Collective Action Against TransPerfect Translations Over Unpaid Overtime
Complaint alleges project managers were misclassified as exempt from overtime laws and illegally denied overtime payLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday December 3, 2021, The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl and Nichols Kaster, PLLP filed a collective action lawsuit against TransPerfect Translations International, Inc. (“TransPerfect”). The Complaint was filed on behalf of a former employee (“Plaintiff”) of TransPerfect to recover unpaid overtime wages. According to its website, TransPerfect is the world’s largest language services provider. It offers translation services, website localization, management technology software, multicultural marketing, legal support, e-discovery and an array of other services.
The Plaintiff worked as a Project Manager for TransPerfect. According to the Complaint, Plaintiff and other Project Managers were primarily responsible for ensuring that projects were completed according to TransPerfect’s contracts with its customers. Plaintiff and other Project Managers’ duties centered on providing project updates and responding to TransPerfect’s customers’ requests. TransPerfect often required Plaintiff and other Project Managers to work on multiple projects at once, resulting in the need to work overtime.
Plaintiff alleged that TransPerfect violated the wage and hour provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by misclassifying Project Managers as salaried employees. As a result, Plaintiff claims that she and other Project Managers were denied overtime wages. Plaintiff alleges that although she routinely worked more than fifty (50) hours per week, she failed to receive “time-and-a-half” her regular rate of pay for all hours worked over forty (40) in a workweek.
Benjamin L. Davis, III, one of Plaintiff’s attorneys from The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl, explains that “when employees are not actually performing administrative or managerial work at a level which would qualify them for an exemption under the law, they should be paid overtime premiums for working over forty (40) hours a week.”
Additional information regarding how other employees of TransPerfect can join this case can be found here or by calling The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005. The case is titled Guadalupe Menchaca v. TransPerfect Translations International, Inc., Case No.: 2:21-cv-09390 (U.S. District Court of the Central District of CA).
The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl and Nichols Kaster, PLLP are recognized as leaders in the field of wage and hour litigation. The firms have successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits. Both firms are committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.
