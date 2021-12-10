Greens Powder Market to Garner $ 397.78 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.3% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Global Greens Powder Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Fermented Greens, Marine Sources, Grasses Sourced, Others), Sales Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales), and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 196.56 million in 2018and is projected to reach US$ 397.78 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 196.56 Million in 2018

Market Size- US$ 397.78 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 8.3% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period- 2019-2027

Base Year- 2019

No. of Pages- 144

No. Tables- 56

No. of Charts & Figures- 70

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Product , Sales Channel , and Geography

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Green powder is a type of dietary supplement made by the nutritious combination of dried or blended plants, which are later converted into powder form. A few common ingredients include wheatgrass, spirulina (a type of algae), chlorella, kelp, pineapple, kale, beets, green tea extract, probiotics, and some digestive enzymes. The greens powder are rich in calcium, vitamin D, folic acid, omega 3 fatty acids, zinc, copper, and lutein that offers various health benefits such as reducing bone loss, minimizing the risk of heart diseases, and slowing the loss in vision.

The greens powder delivers the benefits of green leafy vegetables and other ingredients that contain health-boosting vitamins and minerals. Rise in demand for such powdered dietary supplements among the geriatric population and increase in the awareness of preventive healthcare are among the factors driving the demand for greens powder. Additionally, there is a growing trend among people of all age groups for weight loss and hence demand for weight management products such as fat burners and weight loss supplements are gaining traction in recent years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Greens Powder Market

The COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. As of April 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, France, Germany, and the US are among the most affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~12,172,181confirmed cases and 552,164 total deaths globally. COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global greens powder industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, disruptions in manufacturing due to lockdown and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.

Based on sales channel, the global greens powder market is segmented into online and offline. In 2018, the offline segment held a larger share of the green powders market; whereas, the online segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2019 to 2027. The increasing inclination of the people toward online shopping trend has been a major factor contributing to the rise and expansion of the green powders market. Various players in the green powders market are focusing on distributing their products online and create an online shopping portal. The online portals have been known to create enormous opportunities for the sales and marketing of the green powder owing to their internet exposure across the world. The ease of online shopping, coupled with various schemes and offers of payment, have further fueled the demand for online shopping.

Geographically, the global greens powder market is segmented into five main regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for greens powder market during the forecast period. The growth of the greens powder market in this region is primarily attributed to the changing lifestyles and dietary habits in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan. Rapid urbanization and rise in disposable income along with growing awareness regarding various health issues are the factors expected to propel the greens powder market growth during the forecast period.

Greens Powder Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Athletic Greens, Garden of Life, MacroLife Naturals, Naturo Sciences, Vital, Vibrant Health, Greens First-Wellness Watchers Global, Vega, Nested Naturals Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International are among the key players in the global Greens Powder market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

